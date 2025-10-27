Babar Azam set for T20 comeback as Pakistan coach Mike Hesson shows faith

“Yes, I certainly endorse his selection,” Hesson said while talking to the media on Sunday. “We’ve rested Fakhar Zaman for this series, so it was a good opportunity to bring Babar back, and I’m confident he’ll do well.”

Azam, 31, has been recalled for the first time since December last year after being left out due to concerns over his strike rate. But Hesson believes the timing is ideal for the stylish batsman to make a comeback.

“Babar will likely bat at number three, and it’s a role I’m confident he’ll excel in,” the coach added. “We’re building flexibility in the batting order as we prepare for the World Cup.”

Hesson, who took charge of Pakistan earlier this year, said Azam’s inclusion was a calculated move with an eye on the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The former captain is also on the verge of a major milestone — just nine runs shy of overtaking India’s Rohit Sharma as the leading run-scorer in T20 internationals. Sharma currently tops the list with 4,231 runs from 159 matches, while Azam has 4,223 from 128 games.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.