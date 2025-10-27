GOLD/FOREX
Cricket

Babar Azam set for T20 comeback as Pakistan coach Mike Hesson shows faith

Pakistan star just nine runs short of overtaking Rohit Sharma as top T20I run-scorer

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Pakistan coach Mike Hesson has backed Babar Azam’s return to the national T20 side as the three-match series against South Africa begins in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Azam, 31, has been recalled for the first time since December last year after being left out due to concerns over his strike rate. But Hesson believes the timing is ideal for the stylish batsman to make a comeback.

“Yes, I certainly endorse his selection,” Hesson said while talking to the media on Sunday. “We’ve rested Fakhar Zaman for this series, so it was a good opportunity to bring Babar back, and I’m confident he’ll do well.”

The former captain is also on the verge of a major milestone — just nine runs shy of overtaking India’s Rohit Sharma as the leading run-scorer in T20 internationals. Sharma currently tops the list with 4,231 runs from 159 matches, while Azam has 4,223 from 128 games.

Hesson, who took charge of Pakistan earlier this year, said Azam’s inclusion was a calculated move with an eye on the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

“Babar will likely bat at number three, and it’s a role I’m confident he’ll excel in,” the coach added. “We’re building flexibility in the batting order as we prepare for the World Cup.”

Despite South Africa missing several senior players, Hesson warned against complacency.

“The squad South Africa have assembled is dangerous. We’re wary of that,” he said, referring to the side led by Donovan Ferreira.

The visitors will be without David Miller (hamstring), fast bowler Gerald Coetzee (pectoral injury), and rested regulars Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada.

The series will conclude with back-to-back matches in Lahore on Friday and Saturday.

