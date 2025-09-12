Hesson’s team have also been in strong form in T20Is, winning 10 of their last 13 matches. Much of this run has come without the experienced Babar-Rizwan opening partnership, forcing younger players to step up.

Pakistan enter the Asia Cup with momentum, having won a tri-nation series in the UAE earlier this month. They defeated hosts UAE and Afghanistan, sealing the trophy with a convincing win in Sharjah.

The coach also expressed satisfaction with how Pakistan’s new-look batting line-up is shaping up in the absence of senior stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Dubai: Pakistan coach Mike Hesson has labelled Mohammad Nawaz the “best spinner in the world” as his side prepare to open their Asia Cup campaign against Oman in Dubai on Friday.

The coach stressed the importance of adapting to conditions. “There are times when 150 is enough, and times when even 190 isn’t. The key is recognising what total is needed and pushing above it as a group,” he said.

“It is very much a developing batting line-up,” Hesson told ICC on Thursday. “We have a number of players who, on their day, can win matches, but they are still learning consistency. For us, it’s more about how the batting group works together.”

In Babar and Rizwan’s absence, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub have taken on the responsibility at the top. Hesson admitted the batting unit is still developing but said there is potential across the line-up.

He also highlighted the depth in Pakistan’s spin resources, with Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Saim Ayub, and Salman Ali Agha all capable of contributing. “The beauty of our side is we’ve got five quality spinners,” Hesson said.

Hesson was full of praise for the left-arm spinner: “We have Mohammad Nawaz, who’s the best spin bowler in the world right now. His performances over the last six months back that up.”

While the batting continues to evolve, Pakistan’s bowling — particularly the spinners — has been a major strength. Nawaz claimed 10 wickets in five matches during the tri-series, averaging just 11.70, including a five-wicket haul in the final.

Hesson acknowledged the magnitude of the contest but urged focus on steady improvement. “India are hugely confident, and rightfully so. For us, it’s about improving day by day. We’re not looking too far ahead, but we know the challenge that awaits,” he said.

Pakistan’s immediate challenge is against Oman, but the spotlight is already turning to their second Asia Cup fixture — a high-profile clash with India on Sunday.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.