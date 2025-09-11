GOLD/FOREX
India’s Supreme Court refuses to hear plea to cancel India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

4 law students filed PIL citing Pahalgam terror attack, but Court refused urgent hearing

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
The Supreme Court of India.
The Supreme Court of India.

Dubai: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined an urgent hearing on a petition seeking cancellation of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup T20 match scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.

A Bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi refused to entertain the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by four law students, who argued that playing Pakistan so soon after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor would send the wrong message.

“Match is this Sunday? What can we do about that? Let it be. The match should go on,” Justice Maheshwari observed during the brief hearing.

The petitioners’ counsel urged that the plea at least be listed for consideration, regardless of its merit. However, the Bench declined the request for urgent listing and reiterated that the match would proceed as scheduled.

The PIL claimed that hosting a cricket fixture against Pakistan would undermine the morale of the Armed Forces and cause distress to the families of martyrs and terror victims. It further contended that cricket could not be placed above national security, citizens’ lives, or the sacrifices of soldiers.

With the Court’s refusal, the high-profile encounter between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup remains on course for Sunday in Dubai.

