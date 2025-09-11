From daily jobs to cement wickets to Asia Cup, inspiring journey of Oman cricketers

Oman open their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on Friday
Dubai: For many cricketers from Oman, playing in the Asia Cup represents more than just a tournament — it’s the realisation of a dream once thought unreachable. Each player carries a unique story, woven with years of struggle, frustration, perseverance, and an unwavering passion for the game.
“When we started, our main focus was just to get a job — cricket came second,” captain Jatinder Singh told PTI Videos. “Most of us worked office jobs and played cricket on the side. We began on cement wickets, graduated to AstroTurf in 2008, and only in 2011 did we finally get a proper turf ground. There were moments when I questioned why I was putting in so much effort without seeing results. But the hunger and love for cricket kept us going.”
The journey hasn’t been easy. Many players gave up along the way, discouraged by the lack of opportunities and an uncertain future. But a few, like Jatinder and all-rounder Sufyan Mehmood, stayed the course.
Jatinder, now 36, has amassed 1,704 runs in 36 ODIs, including four centuries with a best of 118 not out. In T20Is, he’s scored 1,120 runs at a strike rate of over 115. Sufyan, 34, has played in eight ODIs, scoring 107 runs (highest score 72) and taking six wickets at an average of 24.50.
For Sufyan, the challenges weren’t limited to the cricket field. “When I joined the national team, my parents said there was no future in cricket here and urged me to focus on studies and work,” he recalled.
“But I always had self-belief. That drive to play never left me. When we qualified for the 2016 World Cup, it felt like all the hard work had finally paid off.”
Oman's breakthrough came in 2015 when they defeated Namibia in the World T20 Qualifier, earning T20I status and a spot in their first global tournament. In the 2016 World T20, they shocked Ireland in their opener, before rain washed out their match against the Netherlands and a loss to Bangladesh ended their campaign. That debut was a pivotal moment — it changed the outlook of cricket in Oman.
Now, the Asia Cup brings another milestone. For Oman’s players, the highlight will be facing cricketing giants India — a chance to test themselves against some of the world's best.
Asked about his Indian idols, Jatinder didn’t hesitate: “Shubman Gill, Surya paaji (Suryakumar Yadav), Abhishek paaji (Abhishek Sharma), Arshdeep (Singh), and Tilak Varma,” he listed with admiration.
Sufyan singled out Hardik Pandya. “The way he balances batting and bowling is impressive. But honestly, I want to learn from the whole Indian team — their preparation, how they deal with pressure. Every moment with them will be a learning experience.”
Beyond the Asia Cup, Oman cricket is looking to the future. Under deputy head coach Sulakshan Kulkarni, structured programs are being introduced in schools to broaden the game’s reach among young Omanis, even as football remains the dominant sport.
“Cricket takes time, effort, and resources to grow here, but we’re putting in the work,” Jatinder said. “Our academy coaches are going to schools, teaching the fundamentals, and identifying talent early. The aim is to create a pipeline of players who can carry Oman cricket forward.”
For now, though, the focus is firmly on the Asia Cup.
“To represent Oman on this stage is a dream come true,” Jatinder added. “The entire camp is excited and ready. We can’t wait to get started.”
Oman, who will open their campaign against Pakistan on Friday, are in Group A which also has defending champions India and hosts UAE.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox