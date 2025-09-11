From daily jobs to cement wickets to Asia Cup, inspiring journey of Oman cricketers

“When we started, our main focus was just to get a job — cricket came second,” captain Jatinder Singh told PTI Videos. “Most of us worked office jobs and played cricket on the side. We began on cement wickets, graduated to AstroTurf in 2008, and only in 2011 did we finally get a proper turf ground. There were moments when I questioned why I was putting in so much effort without seeing results. But the hunger and love for cricket kept us going.”

Oman's breakthrough came in 2015 when they defeated Namibia in the World T20 Qualifier, earning T20I status and a spot in their first global tournament. In the 2016 World T20, they shocked Ireland in their opener, before rain washed out their match against the Netherlands and a loss to Bangladesh ended their campaign. That debut was a pivotal moment — it changed the outlook of cricket in Oman.

