On the next ball, Junaid Siddique was stumped, but India decided to withdraw the appeal because the batter was put off by the towel. During Dube's run-up, the towel fell off, and Siddique tried to pull the ball away but missed it. Samson was smart to spot Siddique outside the crease and underarm a direct hit, while Siddique was busy pointing out the dropped towel.

Waseem reeled in three boundaries in the final over of the powerplay to finish with 41/2. Once the fielding restrictions were lifted, Indian spinners ran rampant, with Kuldeep engineering the ruthless assault. From 41/2, the UAE were left threadbare at 53/7, courtesy of Kuldeep's sizzling exploits in the ninth over.

Sharafu continued to be the aggressor and clipped Bumrah on the final ball of the next over to pick up his third boundary. Suryakumar realised the gravity of the situation, removed Pandya from the attack and introduced Axar Patel in the third. Sharafu remained unfazed and smoked the ball flat over covers for a maximum.

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah opened India's pace attack against the Alishan Sharafu and skipper Muhammad Waseem, who adopted a fearless approach that came with a mixed bag of results. Sharafu edged the ball past the lone slip to pick up the first four, and topped it up by swiftly cutting the ball to find the fence for the second time.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.