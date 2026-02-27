T20 World Cup: We’ll tighten up against West Indies, vows Suryakumar Yadav

India skipper hails batting display but wants sharper bowling
India roared back into contention at the ICC T20 World Cup with a commanding win over Zimbabwe on Thursday, posting their highest-ever total in the tournament to stay alive in the race for the semi-finals.
Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, India piled up 256 for 4 after half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya set the tone for an all-out assault.
There were no centuries, but India’s top order made sure the pressure never eased. Every batter in the top six scored at least 20 runs at a strike rate above 150 - the first time such a feat has been achieved in a T20 World Cup innings.
It was a marked shift from their previous outing, a heavy defeat to South Africa national cricket team in Ahmedabad that dented their net run rate and confidence. This time, the intent was clear from the first over.
Speaking after the match, Suryakumar said the team had made a conscious effort to move on from that loss.
“We wanted to leave everything behind,” he said. “We didn’t think too much about what happened earlier. We looked at the positives from what we’ve done over the year and backed ourselves.”
Zimbabwe refused to fold. Brian Bennett played a superb unbeaten 97, guiding his side to 184 for 6 in reply. His knock, full of calm strokeplay and smart running, ensured India had to work for the win.
Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler for India, finishing with 3 for 24 from his four overs.
Suryakumar admitted his side could have been tidier with the ball.
“To be honest, we could have been a little more clinical,” he said. “But a win is a win. We’ll take it and look to improve.”
He was also quick to credit Zimbabwe’s batters, saying they handled the conditions well and built their innings smartly after a steady powerplay.
The Indian skipper pledged to “tighten things up” ahead of a virtual knockout against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, with the winner set to join South Africa in the group’s semi-finals.
Suryakumar said the team would regroup before the crucial clash.
“We’ll take a day off, travel and relax. When we get to Kolkata, we’ll sit down and plan properly. It’s about staying positive and being brave with our decisions.”
For now, India have given themselves another shot - and rediscovered their attacking edge at the right time.