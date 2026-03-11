After T20 World Cup success, Kuldeep Yadav set to marry childhood friend Vanshika

Kuldeep, who hails from Lal Bungalow in Kanpur, and Vanshika, from Shyam Nagar in the same city, developed their friendship during their early years. While Kuldeep’s cricketing career has kept him in the public eye, Vanshika has largely stayed away from the spotlight. She has focused on building a stable career at LIC and has been a constant source of support for Kuldeep throughout the ups and downs of international cricket.

Vanshika shares a deep-rooted connection with Kuldeep, as the two grew up together and remained close friends before deciding to spend their lives together. She works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), one of India’s leading financial institutions, where she reportedly holds an administrative or managerial role.

Kuldeep and Vanshika have known each other since childhood, and their long-standing bond eventually turned into a lifelong commitment. The wedding is expected to be a star-studded celebration, with several top officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and a number of current and former cricketers likely to attend. The pre-wedding festivities will begin on March 13 with haldi and mehendi ceremonies at a resort in Mussoorie. The couple got engaged on June 4 last year.

“It was an important victory. The tournament went very well for us, and we had been preparing for it for a long time. This is what you play cricket for. Whenever you take part in an ICC tournament, the aim is to win the trophy. I congratulate the team and thank the fans for their support. I’m also very happy for Sanju Samson, who performed exceptionally well. I’ve shared my cricketing journey with him since the Under-12 days, and it’s great to see him finally reap the rewards of his hard work.”

