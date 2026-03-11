After T20 World Cup success, Kuldeep Yadav set to marry childhood friend Vanshika

The wedding is expected to be a star-studded celebration in a resort in Mussoorie
Dubai: After the recent success at the T20 World Cup, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is set to marry his childhood sweetheart Vanshika Chadha at a private resort in Mussoorie on March 14.
Kuldeep and Vanshika have known each other since childhood, and their long-standing bond eventually turned into a lifelong commitment. The wedding is expected to be a star-studded celebration, with several top officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and a number of current and former cricketers likely to attend. The pre-wedding festivities will begin on March 13 with haldi and mehendi ceremonies at a resort in Mussoorie. The couple got engaged on June 4 last year.
Vanshika shares a deep-rooted connection with Kuldeep, as the two grew up together and remained close friends before deciding to spend their lives together. She works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), one of India’s leading financial institutions, where she reportedly holds an administrative or managerial role.
Kuldeep, who hails from Lal Bungalow in Kanpur, and Vanshika, from Shyam Nagar in the same city, developed their friendship during their early years. While Kuldeep’s cricketing career has kept him in the public eye, Vanshika has largely stayed away from the spotlight. She has focused on building a stable career at LIC and has been a constant source of support for Kuldeep throughout the ups and downs of international cricket.
Ahead of the wedding, Kuldeep’s father, Ram Singh Yadav, visited Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, last week to personally extend an invitation for the ceremony.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
During the T20 World Cup, Kuldeep featured in one match, returning with tidy figures of 1/14 against Pakistan in the group stage. He later expressed his delight after India defeated New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, calling it an “important victory.”
Kuldeep said the team had been preparing for the tournament for a long time and that winning the trophy is always the ultimate goal when competing in an ICC event. He also praised Indian opener Sanju Samson for his recent success.
“It was an important victory. The tournament went very well for us, and we had been preparing for it for a long time. This is what you play cricket for. Whenever you take part in an ICC tournament, the aim is to win the trophy. I congratulate the team and thank the fans for their support. I’m also very happy for Sanju Samson, who performed exceptionally well. I’ve shared my cricketing journey with him since the Under-12 days, and it’s great to see him finally reap the rewards of his hard work.”