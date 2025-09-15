GOLD/FOREX
Kuldeep Yadav reveals mindset behind his early strikes against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

The left-arm wrist-spinner admits he is still learning despite match-winning show

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls a delivery during the Asia Cup cricket match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sunday, September 14, 2025.
Dubai: Kuldeep Yadav produced a decisive spell as India cruised to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday.

The left-arm wrist-spinner returned figures of 3-18, dismantling Pakistan’s batting order and restricting them to 127/9 in 20 overs. India later chased the target with ease.

Keeping it simple

Speaking after the match, Kuldeep downplayed his brilliance, saying the key was sticking to basics. “Nothing much, to be honest. I just try to keep things simple and execute the plans I have,” he said. “I focus on who’s batting, what their strengths are, and react accordingly.”

Aggressive mindset

The spinner revealed that his intent is always to strike early. “The first ball is always a wicket-taking ball in my mind,” Kuldeep explained. “Even if the batter is set, it’s usually their first ball against me, so I see it as a chance to get on top.”

Still improving

Despite his match-winning spell, Kuldeep admitted he is far from satisfied. “I still feel there’s a lot of improvement needed. Sometimes I try too many variations. It’s a process — learning game by game.”

