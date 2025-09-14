Gulf News brings you the highlights from India vs Pakistan at Dubai Stadium on Sunday

India’s Hardik Pandya celebrates after dismissing Pakistan’s Saim Ayub during the DP World Asia Cup match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and chose to bat first in the Asia Cup clash against India in Dubai. Both teams have kept the same line-ups from their opening games, setting the stage for a thrilling battle of skill and strategy. Packed stands, fans draped in national colours, and a charged atmosphere promise high drama on and off the pitch. Follow our live updates and match highlights — from the crowd’s energy to star players in action — capturing the unforgettable moments of one of cricket’s most anticipated contests.