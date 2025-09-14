Gulf News brings you the highlights from India vs Pakistan at Dubai Stadium on Sunday
Dangerman Fakhar Zaman departs. He was looking confident but steps out to go for a big one off Axar Patel and holes one at long one to Tilak Varma. The early wickets are hampering Pakistan's progress giving the advantage to India at this stage.
Pakistan reached 34 for two in five overs. Sahibzada Farhan is batting on 11 while Fakhar Zaman is on 16. Fakhar is looking comfortbale scoring three boundaries so far in his knock
Pakistan are in early trouble as they lose their second wicket in quick succession. This time it was Bumrah who removed Mohammad Haris. The right-hand batter attempted to take the aggressive route but managed to sky it to Pandya at deep-backward. Two balls later Bumrah had another wicket going in his favour after Fakhar Zaman was given out lbw. But Zaman immediately reviews it and gets the decision overturned.
Pakistan lose their first wicket in the very first ball of the innings. Hardik Pandya bowled the first ball a wide but he came back to remove Saim Ayub who gave a comfortable catch to Bumrah at point.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (capt), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.
Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against India in the Asia Cup match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Both teams entered the marquee clash with confidence after convincing victories in their respective opening matches. India cruised past hosts UAE with a dominant nine-wicket win, while Pakistan outclassed Hong Kong China by 93 runs.
The atmosphere in Dubai is already electric as cricket’s fiercest rivals, India and Pakistan, prepare to face off in the Asia Cup 2025. Packed stands, passionate fans draped in national colours and a charged buzz promise high drama on and off the pitch.
