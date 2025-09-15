Asia Cup: Regional supremacy on the line as UAE take on Oman

For all practical purposes, Sri Lanka are the only team among the four in fray today who have a lot to play for. They are behind Afghanistan on net run rate and will be looking to make short work of their opponents to ensure their net run rate is right up there in case all three teams – Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh – finish on 4 points each in this ‘Group of Death’. The Islanders have looked good against Bangladesh in their previous match and should have little problem in dispatching Hong Kong, thereby making tomorrow’s encounter between Afghanistan and Bangladesh a critical one for both sides.