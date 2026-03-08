GOLD/FOREX
Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw gets engaged to Akriti Agarwal

Cricketer posts series of pictures on social media celebrating their new chapter together

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Akriti Agarwal. The 26-year-old shared a series of photos on social media showing the couple celebrating the start of a new chapter in their lives.

The announcement quickly gained traction online, with fans and members of the cricket fraternity sending congratulatory messages. Shaw’s IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals — whom he is set to represent in IPL 2026 — also joined in wishing the couple well.

Sharing the pictures, Shaw wrote: “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s my perfect innings! #justengaged.”

Shaw burst onto the international cricket scene in 2018 when he scored a century on his Test debut against West Indies cricket team, quickly earning recognition as one of India’s most promising young batters. However, the years that followed were marked by inconsistency, with concerns over discipline, fitness and form sometimes overshadowing his early success.

In October 2024, Shaw was dropped from Mumbai cricket team’s Ranji Trophy squad amid reports of irregular training attendance, late arrivals and fitness concerns. These issues also affected his journey in the Indian Premier League. He went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, with analysts pointing to his form and fitness as key reasons.

The pattern continued in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, where Shaw initially went unsold at his base price of Rs7.5 million during the early rounds. However, Delhi Capitals eventually picked him up in the final accelerated round, giving the batter another chance to revive his IPL career.

Who is Akriti?

Akriti is a social media influencer and actress originally from Lucknow. She later moved to Mumbai, where she built a strong digital presence and now has more than 3 million followers on Instagram. She has also ventured into acting and made her film debut in Trimukha.

The couple were recently spotted together at the star-studded wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai — an event attended by several personalities from the worlds of cricket and entertainment.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Related Topics:
cricketindialifestyle

