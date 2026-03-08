Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw gets engaged to Akriti Agarwal

Cricketer posts series of pictures on social media celebrating their new chapter together
Dubai: Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Akriti Agarwal. The 26-year-old shared a series of photos on social media showing the couple celebrating the start of a new chapter in their lives.
The announcement quickly gained traction online, with fans and members of the cricket fraternity sending congratulatory messages. Shaw’s IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals — whom he is set to represent in IPL 2026 — also joined in wishing the couple well.
Sharing the pictures, Shaw wrote: “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s my perfect innings! #justengaged.”
Shaw burst onto the international cricket scene in 2018 when he scored a century on his Test debut against West Indies cricket team, quickly earning recognition as one of India’s most promising young batters. However, the years that followed were marked by inconsistency, with concerns over discipline, fitness and form sometimes overshadowing his early success.
In October 2024, Shaw was dropped from Mumbai cricket team’s Ranji Trophy squad amid reports of irregular training attendance, late arrivals and fitness concerns. These issues also affected his journey in the Indian Premier League. He went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, with analysts pointing to his form and fitness as key reasons.
The pattern continued in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, where Shaw initially went unsold at his base price of Rs7.5 million during the early rounds. However, Delhi Capitals eventually picked him up in the final accelerated round, giving the batter another chance to revive his IPL career.
Akriti is a social media influencer and actress originally from Lucknow. She later moved to Mumbai, where she built a strong digital presence and now has more than 3 million followers on Instagram. She has also ventured into acting and made her film debut in Trimukha.
The couple were recently spotted together at the star-studded wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai — an event attended by several personalities from the worlds of cricket and entertainment.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.