How much is Sanju Samson worth: A look at his earnings, lifestyle

Indian opener recently helped India enter T20 World Cup semi-finals with a gritty knock
Dubai: Sanju Samson has been the talk of the town over the past few days. His majestic unbeaten 97 against the West Indies powered Team India into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.
Since that match-winning knock, praise has poured in from across the country. With the crucial semi-final against England looming on Thursday, here’s a closer look at the man behind the performance.
Hailing from Kerala, Samson has long been a heart-throb in his home state. Fans of all ages affectionately call him “Chetta,” meaning big brother — a sign of the warmth and admiration he commands.
Though cricket keeps him travelling for much of the year, his roots remain firmly in Kerala, where his heart has always belonged.
Charulatha Remesh has been a steady presence in Samson’s life. The two first met at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram, long before fame entered the picture. They were classmates, just two students building dreams of their own.
After five years together, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Kovalam on December 22, 2018. Charulatha is an entrepreneur and HR professional with a Master’s degree from Loyola College of Social Sciences.
Unlike many who embrace the spotlight, she prefers to keep a low profile, focusing on her career while supporting Samson from behind the scenes.
However, on March 1 she briefly found herself in the public eye when a video call between her and Samson went viral following his unbeaten 97 against the West Indies.
Samson lives with Charulatha in a stunning modern bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram. The home blends Kerala’s traditional architectural touches with sleek, contemporary interiors. Wooden staircases, marble-style flooring, a spacious balcony, and a dedicated trophy display area define the elegant space. Equipped with the latest smart home technology and a private gym for off-season training, the residence reportedly carries an estimated value of around Rs60 million.
Reports also suggest that the couple has invested in real estate across India, including luxury apartments in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.
Samson’s garage reflects his rise in stature. Over the years, he has built an enviable collection of premium vehicles.
He owns a Range Rover Autobiography — The Crown Jewel (Santorini Black), Range Rover Sport, Lexus ES, Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and a BMW 5 Series
As of March 2026, Samson’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs850 million and Rs1 billion. Over more than a decade in the IPL and with an expanding role in international cricket, his earnings come from multiple streams — his BCCI central contract, IPL salary, and several major brand endorsements.
Ahead of the 2026 season, Samson joined the Chennai Super Kings, signing an IPL contract worth Rs180 million, keeping him among the league’s highest earners. As a Grade C player in the BCCI retainership, he earns Rs10 million annually. Match fees add further to his income — Rs300,000 per T20I and Rs600,000 per ODI appearance for India.
Across 15 IPL seasons from 2012 to 2026, Samson has reportedly earned over Rs1.2 billion from the league alone, representing franchises such as the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings.
