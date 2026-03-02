Suryakumar Yadav takes his hat off and bows to Sanju Samson after classic knock

Suryakumar Yadav's gesture honours Samson's match-winning knock
What an innings that was from Sanju Samson. This was not just a chase. It was a statement. One of the finest T20 knocks you will see under pressure.
India’s five wicket win over West Indies at Eden Gardens had many moments, but one image stole the show. As the players walked off, captain Suryakumar Yadav removed his cap and bowed towards Samson. It was a rare gesture, full of respect and emotion. Within minutes, the clip was everywhere. It was a statement innings.
Chasing 196 in a World Cup knockout stage game is never easy. When India slipped to 41 for 2, the tension inside Eden Gardens was real. That was when Samson took charge.
He did not panic. He did not rush. He assessed, absorbed and then attacked.
His unbeaten 97 off 50 balls was pure quality. Twelve fours. Four sixes. He found gaps with ease and punished anything loose. Most importantly, he stayed till the end. With India needing finishing touches in the final over, Samson sealed it with a boundary and a six. That is how you close a big chase.
It was a one man show in many ways, but it was also an innings built on maturity. He anchored the chase and accelerated at the right time.
The journey makes this knock even more special.
Earlier in the tournament, Samson’s place in the playing XI was not certain. India had a settled top order and Suryakumar had openly spoken about the difficulty of fitting him in. Before the Super 8 clash against South Africa, he had even laughed off sarcastically when asked about Samson’s inclusion, asking who he should replace, Abhishek Sharma or Tilak Varma.
But cricket changes quickly. A series of failures from the top order forced a rethink. Samson finally got his chance. And he grabbed it in style. Even in the previous game against Zimbabwe, his quick-fire 24 gave India a perfect start which they were lacking in the previous matches.
However, this innings against Windies did more than win a match. It shifted the momentum of India’s World Cup journey.
After the match, Suryakumar summed up the emotions perfectly.
“I always say good things happen to good people who wait. It’s all his hard work that he was doing when he wasn’t playing, and now he’s got the fruit.”
The hat off moment was not planned. It was instinctive. A captain acknowledging a teammate who carried the team when it mattered most.
On a night of huge pressure, Sanju Samson delivered an innings that will be remembered for years. Not just for the runs. But for the timing, the calm, and the character behind them.