Kerala celebrates as Sanju Samson emerges the star at T20 World Cup

Indian opener earns Player of the Tournament award for his stellar knocks

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
India's Sanju Samson (C) celebrates with his coach Gautam Gambhir (L) after their team's win in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: A textile shop owner in Kerala recently gifted Rs500 to each of his employees after Sanju Samson played a key role in helping India qualify for the semi-finals.

He had also promised additional rewards — Rs1,000 if Samson excelled in the semi-final and Rs2,000 if he delivered in the final.

That promise became a reality as the Indian opener produced outstanding performances, guiding India to the title at the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Samson’s stellar showing also earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

“When Sanju achieves something, it feels as if I have achieved it myself. That is the feeling every Malayali has,” textile owner Nitin Babu told Onmanorama. In total, he spent Rs1,64,000 rewarding his staff after the final.

Celebrations erupted across Kerala following India’s victory, with fans chanting their favourite cricketer’s name.

In Vizhinjam, Samson’s hometown, the atmosphere turned festive on Sunday night. Firecrackers lit up the coastal town while crowds gathered along the beach to watch the final on large screens.

“He started playing at the age of 13. I had full confidence that he would perform well in the World Cup,” his father, Samson Vishwanath, told PTI.

Samson is widely admired for his simplicity and humility — qualities that have made him one of the most popular athletes in Kerala.

“From his early days, Sanju has been his own man, a determined one. He would come to the Medical College ground even when it was raining at around 7am to prepare for practice,” his formative coach Biju George told PTI.

“He stays away from debates and other distractions. His focus has always been only on cricket. That is why people across the spectrum like him, and this will only increase his value in society.”

India head coach Gautam Gambhir described Samson as a special talent.

“It takes a lot of character and courage when you know your career could be on the line. Even if the captain and I show trust in you, deep inside you know you didn’t have a great series against New Zealand and weren’t in the playing XI at the start of the World Cup.

“To make a comeback like that and play those kinds of innings at that strike rate — you need to be a special player, a special talent. Hopefully he can build on this. I think he deserves far more than he has received so far,” Gambhir said.

“There was never any doubt about his talent. It was just about going out there and playing freely. Once you start believing in yourself, nothing else matters.”

Praises pour in

Several public figures from Kerala also praised Samson.

Education Minister V Sivankutty posted a picture of the cricketer with the caption “Nammude Payyan” (Our boy).

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a tribute to his “Thiruvananthapuram hero”, while filmmaker Basil Joseph posted a picture with Samson on Instagram.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev said Samson’s rise in the tournament had been remarkable.

“Sanju Samson’s rise in this tournament has been nothing short of remarkable. Consistent, composed and decisive when it mattered most, he anchored India’s batting with authority throughout the competition.

“With three half-centuries in consecutive matches and match-shaping performances in each game, Sanju laid the foundation for India’s victories time and again. His fearless stroke play, combined with maturity at the crease, defined India’s campaign.

“Being named Player of the Tournament is a fitting recognition for a cricketer who has now firmly established himself as an indispensable pillar of this Indian team,” he added.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
