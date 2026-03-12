Watch: Sanju Samson spotted at a local tea shop in Kerala

Indian opener recently won the Player of the Tournament award at T20 World Cup
Dubai: Indian star opener Sanju Samson has long been admired for his humility, and a recent viral video from Kerala once again highlighted his grounded nature.
Despite being one of the biggest stars of the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, where he won the Player of the Tournament award, Samson was spotted casually enjoying tea and snacks at a small tea shop with friends. But the exact location and time couldn't be verified.
In the video, the tea shop staff appeared pleasantly surprised to see the cricket star among them. They quickly approached him for a photo, and Samson warmly obliged, posing with them without hesitation. It was yet another moment that showcased the simplicity and humility he has become known for.
This isn’t the first time Samson has gone viral for his down-to-earth personality. His modest demeanour was also evident during the T20 World Cup final, where India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs on March 8 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to clinch a historic third T20 World Cup title.
Samson was instrumental on the latter part of the tournament, finishing with 321 runs at an average of 80.25 and a remarkable strike rate of 199.37. His explosive 89 off just 46 balls in the final powered India to a formidable 255/5 and sealed his Player of the Tournament honour.
Amid the jubilant celebrations following India’s victory, Samson once again stood out for his humility. While teammates soaked in the spotlight, the 31-year-old was seen quietly sitting on the field in his #32 jersey, taking in the moment away from the limelight.
Another viral video from the post-match celebrations showed players giving interviews to broadcasters on the ground, but Samson chose to sit calmly on the presentation stage holding his Player of the Tournament award, away from the media frenzy and cameras.
In a heartwarming gesture, he even invited renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle to join him on the stage, sharing the special moment — a small act that perfectly reflected the humility and grace that have made Samson admired both on and off the field.