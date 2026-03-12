IPL 2026: CSK will benefit hugely from Sanju Samson’s presence, Irfan Pathan says

Chennai will take on Rajasthan in the opening match on March 30
Dubai: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that Sanju Samson could prove to be a major asset for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2026 season.
Ahead of the tournament’s 19th edition, Samson was traded from Rajasthan Royals to CSK for Rs180 million. Interestingly, CSK will take on RR in the opening match on March 30.
Speaking on JioStar, Pathan said, “Samson’s presence will make a lot of difference for CSK because no one knows the Rajasthan Royals better than him. From that perspective, you will get inside information from Sanju about how that team plays, how they approach the powerplay, the middle overs, their mindset and even their bowling as well.”
“All the youngsters in Rajasthan Royals have played with and under Sanju, so he will be a huge advantage for CSK, not just in terms of the form he will carry from the T20 World Cup, but the experience of playing in Guwahati will also come in handy for him in the first game. I am very excited to see how CSK are going to fare this season because they have brought in some very exciting young players,” he added.
Samson had been the face of the Royals for over a decade, representing the franchise across 11 seasons. After joining the team in 2013, he quickly established himself as a key player and was retained ahead of the 2014 season at just 19 years old.
Following RR’s suspension during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Samson returned in 2018 and was later appointed captain in 2021. Under his leadership and with guidance from team director Kumar Sangakkara, the Royals reached the IPL final in 2022 — their first since winning the inaugural title in 2008.
Samson captained RR in 67 matches, recording 33 wins and 33 losses. His best IPL season came in 2024, when he scored 531 runs at an average of 48.27 and a strike rate of 153.47, including five half-centuries.
He was retained for Rs180 million ahead of the 2025 season but suffered a side injury midway through the tournament, forcing him to miss the second half. As a result, the Royals’ campaign derailed and the team eventually finished ninth out of ten teams. In that season, Samson scored 285 runs in nine innings at an average above 35 and a strike rate over 140, including one fifty.
During the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Samson also represented the Delhi Capitals. Across the IPL and Champions League Twenty20, he remains RR’s highest run-scorer with 4,219 runs in 155 matches at an average of 31.96 and a strike rate above 140, including two centuries and 26 half-centuries.
Pathan also highlighted another marquee clash early in the season — the encounter between five-time champions Mumbai Indians and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mumbai on April 12.
He predicted a packed stadium and a high-quality contest featuring some of the game’s biggest stars. Pathan praised the form of Rohit Sharma over the past two years and said he is equally excited to see how Virat Kohli approaches the season. He also mentioned players like Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as key figures who could influence the game. With the atmosphere at Wankhede Stadium expected to be electric, Pathan believes it could be the standout fixture among the first 20 matches of the season.
Earlier on Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026, which will run from March 28 to April 12. The remainder of the tournament schedule will be revealed after the dates for state assembly elections are finalised. The new season will begin with defending champions RCB hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.