IPL 2026: CSK will benefit hugely from Sanju Samson’s presence, Irfan Pathan says

Speaking on JioStar, Pathan said, “Samson’s presence will make a lot of difference for CSK because no one knows the Rajasthan Royals better than him. From that perspective, you will get inside information from Sanju about how that team plays, how they approach the powerplay, the middle overs, their mindset and even their bowling as well.”

Samson had been the face of the Royals for over a decade, representing the franchise across 11 seasons. After joining the team in 2013, he quickly established himself as a key player and was retained ahead of the 2014 season at just 19 years old.

“All the youngsters in Rajasthan Royals have played with and under Sanju, so he will be a huge advantage for CSK, not just in terms of the form he will carry from the T20 World Cup, but the experience of playing in Guwahati will also come in handy for him in the first game. I am very excited to see how CSK are going to fare this season because they have brought in some very exciting young players,” he added.

He was retained for Rs180 million ahead of the 2025 season but suffered a side injury midway through the tournament, forcing him to miss the second half. As a result, the Royals’ campaign derailed and the team eventually finished ninth out of ten teams. In that season, Samson scored 285 runs in nine innings at an average above 35 and a strike rate over 140, including one fifty.

Following RR’s suspension during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Samson returned in 2018 and was later appointed captain in 2021. Under his leadership and with guidance from team director Kumar Sangakkara, the Royals reached the IPL final in 2022 — their first since winning the inaugural title in 2008.

Earlier on Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026, which will run from March 28 to April 12. The remainder of the tournament schedule will be revealed after the dates for state assembly elections are finalised. The new season will begin with defending champions RCB hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

He predicted a packed stadium and a high-quality contest featuring some of the game’s biggest stars. Pathan praised the form of Rohit Sharma over the past two years and said he is equally excited to see how Virat Kohli approaches the season. He also mentioned players like Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as key figures who could influence the game. With the atmosphere at Wankhede Stadium expected to be electric, Pathan believes it could be the standout fixture among the first 20 matches of the season.

