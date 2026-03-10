IPL 2026 schedule to be announced on March 12

Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the initial schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on March 12. The fixtures were earlier expected to be revealed on the day of the T20 World Cup 2026 final, but the announcement did not take place then.

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the IPL 2026 opening match, one playoff game, and the final, as reported earlier. This will mark the return of cricket to the iconic venue for the first time since the Bengaluru stampede that left 11 people dead and several others injured.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.