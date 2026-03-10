IPL 2026 schedule to be announced on March 12

The tournament is scheduled to begin on March 28
Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the initial schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on March 12. The fixtures were earlier expected to be revealed on the day of the T20 World Cup 2026 final, but the announcement did not take place then.
“We plan to announce the IPL 2026 schedule by March 12. For now, we will release the schedule for the first 20 days,” Saikia told IANS on Tuesday.
The rest of the tournament’s schedule is expected to be released later, as the BCCI aims to avoid a clash with assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu.
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the IPL 2026 opening match, one playoff game, and the final, as reported earlier. This will mark the return of cricket to the iconic venue for the first time since the Bengaluru stampede that left 11 people dead and several others injured.
Earlier reports had suggested that the delay in announcing the schedule was due to disagreements between franchises and state associations over venues, along with the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The tournament is scheduled to begin on March 28.
Teams have already started their pre-season preparations. Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings began training on March 1 at their High-Performance Centre in Navalur, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni among those present.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru held a short preparation camp at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 10, while 2022 champions Gujarat Titans conducted practice sessions twice at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Nathdwara.
Punjab Kings trained in Abu Dhabi in early February and are currently holding a practice camp in Dharamsala. Meanwhile, 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad began their camp on March 1 with their domestic players. Five-time winners Mumbai Indians have also begun their preparations for the upcoming season.
The 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals are expected to assemble for a practice camp in Jaipur from March 15, while three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will start their pre-season camp on March 18. Delhi Capitals recently held a camp in Hyderabad and are expected to organise another in New Delhi, while Lucknow Super Giants previously conducted a preparatory session in Lucknow.