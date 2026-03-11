Shivam Dube: From quitting cricket at 14 to India's T20 crunch man

His contributions during the T20 World Cup proved crucial for team
Dubai: He may not always be the superstar in India’s T20 lineup, but Shivam Dube has steadily built a reputation as the team’s crunch player. In the fast-paced nature of T20 cricket, even brief contributions can dramatically shape the course of a match, and Dube has repeatedly delivered when it has mattered most.
Over the last two years, the 32-year-old all-rounder has quietly become one of India’s most dependable middle-order performers. Every time he has walked out to bat under pressure, he has managed to make an impact.
One of the biggest examples came in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa. He scored a crucial 27 off 16 balls providing the right support to man in form Virat Kohli that helped India reach 176/7, a score that helped them clinch the title.
A similar situation unfolded during last year’s Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai. Once again pushed up the order Dube rose to the occasion. Walking in with India at 77/4, he built a vital 60-run partnership with Tilak Varma, scoring 33 off 22 balls to steer India to a five-wicket victory.
Now 32, Dube continued to make timely contributions in the T20 World Cup as India retained the title. Dube started slowly with the bat against the USA and Namibia, but his form improved as the tournament progressed. His 27 off 17 balls against Pakistan and a fluent 66 off 31 against the Netherlands earned widespread praise. Later, his quick eight off four balls against the West Indies helped India seal a semi-final spot. In the final he scored a 8-ball 26 to push the India’s score past 250-run mark.
But his journey to the international stage, however, was far from straightforward. At 14, Dube was forced to quit cricket because of financial constraints that made it difficult for him to focus on fitness and training. For five years, he stayed away from the game.
“I stopped playing cricket when I was 14 because of financial constraints and couldn’t really work on my fitness at that time,” Dube once recalled. “I returned to cricket only when I was 19 and gradually started working on my fitness.”
Through those difficult years, his father remained his biggest source of motivation. “My father used to tell me, ‘So what if you have lost five years? You can still become a good cricketer.’ Even today he continues to be my biggest strength,” Dube said.
Standing six feet tall with broad shoulders and a powerful build, Dube’s physique now helps him clear the boundary with ease. But during his teenage years, it was often a source of discomfort. He was considered overweight and struggled to meet the fitness standards expected of a professional athlete.
The five-year break from cricket meant he also missed out on Mumbai’s junior cricket system. “The first time I played for Mumbai was for the U-23 team. I never played junior cricket,” he said.
Instead, Dube built his reputation in Mumbai’s club circuit. Playing for Karnataka Sporting Club, he quickly became known for his explosive six-hitting ability. His performances in the Mitsui Shoji T20 League — one of Mumbai’s most prominent T20 tournaments before the T20 Mumbai League — gave him the platform he needed.
Strong seasons for Ghatkopar Jets and Thane Marathas eventually earned him a place in Mumbai’s U-23 side.
Even during those early days, one trait consistently stood out: his ability to clear the ropes. It didn’t take long for him to replicate that power at the domestic level. In December 2018, Dube made headlines by smashing five sixes in an over during a Ranji Trophy match. The timing could not have been better — the IPL auction was just around the corner.
Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him for Rs50 million, but his first IPL season didn’t quite go as planned. In IPL 2019, he managed just 40 runs in four innings.
“You cannot perform to the best of your abilities all the time,” Dube said. “The IPL didn’t go as I expected, but I learned a lot at RCB. I saw how international cricketers go about their work. Virat bhaiya, AB, and Ashish Nehra sir supported me a lot. Ashish sir always told me I had the potential to play for India.”
He also played a crucial role in Chennai Super Kings in helping them winning the 2023 IPL title.
India head coach Gautam Gambhir highlighted his innings during the Super 8s match against West Indies. “For me, Shivam’s two boundaries are as important as Sanju’s 97,” Gambhir said. “If he hadn’t hit those two boundaries, that knock might not even have been talked about. Big contributions make headlines, but the small ones help the team cross the line.”
Jasprit Bumrah echoed the sentiment. “Not many people will appreciate those two fours,” Bumrah said in a video posted by the ICC. “But people who understand cricket know that those boundaries released the pressure.”