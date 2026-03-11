Shivam Dube: From quitting cricket at 14 to India's T20 crunch man

Dubai: He may not always be the superstar in India’s T20 lineup , but Shivam Dube has steadily built a reputation as the team’s crunch player. In the fast-paced nature of T20 cricket, even brief contributions can dramatically shape the course of a match, and Dube has repeatedly delivered when it has mattered most.

Now 32, Dube continued to make timely contributions in the T20 World Cup as India retained the title. Dube started slowly with the bat against the USA and Namibia, but his form improved as the tournament progressed. His 27 off 17 balls against Pakistan and a fluent 66 off 31 against the Netherlands earned widespread praise. Later, his quick eight off four balls against the West Indies helped India seal a semi-final spot. In the final he scored a 8-ball 26 to push the India’s score past 250-run mark.

Through those difficult years, his father remained his biggest source of motivation. “My father used to tell me, ‘So what if you have lost five years? You can still become a good cricketer.’ Even today he continues to be my biggest strength,” Dube said.

But his journey to the international stage, however, was far from straightforward. At 14, Dube was forced to quit cricket because of financial constraints that made it difficult for him to focus on fitness and training. For five years, he stayed away from the game.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir highlighted his innings during the Super 8s match against West Indies. “For me, Shivam’s two boundaries are as important as Sanju’s 97,” Gambhir said. “If he hadn’t hit those two boundaries, that knock might not even have been talked about. Big contributions make headlines, but the small ones help the team cross the line.”

“You cannot perform to the best of your abilities all the time,” Dube said. “The IPL didn’t go as I expected, but I learned a lot at RCB. I saw how international cricketers go about their work. Virat bhaiya, AB, and Ashish Nehra sir supported me a lot. Ashish sir always told me I had the potential to play for India.”

Even during those early days, one trait consistently stood out: his ability to clear the ropes. It didn’t take long for him to replicate that power at the domestic level. In December 2018, Dube made headlines by smashing five sixes in an over during a Ranji Trophy match. The timing could not have been better — the IPL auction was just around the corner.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.