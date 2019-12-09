India's Shivam Dube. Image Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: Shivam Dube is confident that he can “clear any ground” in the world after providing a demo of his six-hitting prowess against the West Indies in the second T20, albeit in a losing cause.

Promoted up the order at No. 3, Dube smashed 54 off 30 balls with four sixes, three of which came in one over from rival skipper Kieron Pollard but India failed to defend a target of 170 with three-match series levelled at 1-1.

“I think this ground is big but I have the capability of clearing any ground. You might have seen today also and that’s the capability I have,” Dube said.