Why Shivam Dube took a train instead of a flight after T20 World Cup success

The 32-year-old also played an important role during the T20 World Cup as India successfully defended its title. Dube had a slow start with the bat against the USA and Namibia, but his form improved as the tournament progressed. His 27 off 17 balls against Pakistan and a fluent 66 off 31 against the Netherlands drew widespread praise. Later, his quick eight off four balls against the West Indies helped India secure a semi-final berth, and in the final he smashed 26 off just eight deliveries to push India’s total past the 250-run mark.