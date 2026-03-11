Why Shivam Dube took a train instead of a flight after T20 World Cup success

All-rounder played a key role as India defended title beating New Zealand in final
Dubai: Indian cricketers usually enjoy top-tier travel privileges. They often fly in the best seats available or even take chartered flights when the whole team travels together. And when a tournament ends in success, those privileges only increase.
However, Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube surprised many by choosing an unconventional way to return home to Mumbai after his team’s triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad.
Dube ran into a problem when he discovered that all flights from Ahmedabad to Mumbai were fully booked. Instead of waiting for a flight, he made an unusual decision — booking a 3rd AC train ticket to complete the journey. Despite the possibility of being recognised by fans, he felt the train was the most practical option. Although travelling by road was another possibility, the train offered a quicker trip.
“There were no flights available, so I decided to take an early morning train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai with my family. We could have gone by road, but the train was quicker,” Dube told The Indian Express.
Accompanied by his wife and a friend, Dube managed to secure his booking. The plan, however, worried many people close to him. “Everyone we spoke to — family and friends — was concerned. They kept asking, ‘What if someone recognises you at the station or on the train?’”
To stay under the radar, Dube wore a cap, a mask and a long-sleeved T-shirt. He also chose a 5:10am departure, hoping the station would be relatively quiet at that hour. “I told my wife I’d wait in the car until five minutes before the train’s departure and then quickly board,” he explained.
The 32-year-old also played an important role during the T20 World Cup as India successfully defended its title. Dube had a slow start with the bat against the USA and Namibia, but his form improved as the tournament progressed. His 27 off 17 balls against Pakistan and a fluent 66 off 31 against the Netherlands drew widespread praise. Later, his quick eight off four balls against the West Indies helped India secure a semi-final berth, and in the final he smashed 26 off just eight deliveries to push India’s total past the 250-run mark.