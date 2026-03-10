Why didn’t Virat Kohli attend the T20 World Cup final?

Both Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were present at the final in an official capacity as title-winning captains. Dhoni led India to victory in the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, while Rohit repeated the feat in the 2024 T20 World Cup when India defeated South Africa in the final in Bridgetown, Barbados. The two legends were also given the honour of carrying the trophy onto the field.

In an earlier interview, the veteran batter hinted that he plans to keep a low profile after retirement. “Once I am done, I will be gone — you won’t see me for a while,” Kohli had said with a smile. “So I want to give everything I have until the time I play, and that’s the only thing that keeps me going.”

Another possible reason for his absence could be that Kohli currently spends much of his time in London with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and kids. Since the birth of his children, the star batter has largely focused on family life and rarely makes public appearances.

