Virat Kohli poses with ground staff, earns massive praise

Indian star batter missed a century closely in the first ODI against New Zealand

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
VIrat Kohli
VIrat Kohli

Dubai: As fierce as he is on the field, Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli has long been admired for his humility off it. He displayed that quality once again after guiding India to a win in the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Following the match, Kohli made a heartfelt gesture by stopping to personally thank the ground staff who had worked tirelessly to prepare and maintain the playing surface. The 36-year-old spent time chatting with them and happily posed for group photographs, moments that quickly went viral on social media and earned widespread praise across the cricketing world.

The match itself was a classic Kohli innings. He anchored India’s chase with a superb 93, narrowly missing out on what would have been his 85th international century, but ensured the hosts crossed the line with valuable support from Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. The victory handed India a 1—0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

After the final ball, instead of heading straight to the dressing room, Kohli walked across the field to meet the ground staff at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi. Acknowledging the often-unseen work that goes into hosting an international fixture, he thanked them for keeping the pitch and outfield in excellent condition. While players routinely acknowledge each other after high-pressure matches, Kohli’s gesture stood out for recognising those who work behind the scenes.

Photos and videos shared online showed Kohli smiling warmly, exchanging words with the staff and ensuring everyone who wanted a picture received one. Fans and former cricketers alike applauded the act, calling it a “class act” and a reflection of “true sportsmanship.”

Kohli will return to action on Wednesday when India face New Zealand in the second ODI.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
