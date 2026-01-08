Virat Kohli’s brother irked by Manjrekar’s comments

Away from the off-field debate, Virat has continued to impress on the field, particularly in ODIs. Ahead of the New Zealand series, he was instrumental in India’s 2—1 home series win over South Africa, scoring 135 and 102 in back-to-back matches before finishing with an unbeaten 65. He ended the series as the leading run-scorer with 302 runs.

Reacting on social media, Vikas made a sharp comment aimed at those he believes invoke Virat’s name merely to stay relevant. He remarked that some people cannot “run their households” without mentioning the star batter. While Vikas did not name Manjrekar directly, fans speculated that the post was a response to his recent comments.

Dubai: Virat Kohli’s brother, Vikas Kohli, has hit back at critics of the Indian batter following recent remarks by former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar . Manjrekar had voiced his disappointment over Kohli’s decision to step away from Test cricket, suggesting the former India captain could have shown greater resolve by attempting to rediscover his best form instead of ending his red-ball career early.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.