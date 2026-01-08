Virat Kohli’s brother irked by Manjrekar’s comments

Manjrekar had voiced his disappointment over Kohli’s decision to step away from Tests
Dubai: Virat Kohli’s brother, Vikas Kohli, has hit back at critics of the Indian batter following recent remarks by former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar. Manjrekar had voiced his disappointment over Kohli’s decision to step away from Test cricket, suggesting the former India captain could have shown greater resolve by attempting to rediscover his best form instead of ending his red-ball career early.
Reacting on social media, Vikas made a sharp comment aimed at those he believes invoke Virat’s name merely to stay relevant. He remarked that some people cannot “run their households” without mentioning the star batter. While Vikas did not name Manjrekar directly, fans speculated that the post was a response to his recent comments.
“Seems like logon ki daal roti nahi chalti bina Virat Kohli ka naam liye hue (It seems like people cannot run their houses without taking Virat Kohli’s name),” Vikas wrote.
This is not the first time Vikas has taken aim at Manjrekar, having previously criticised him for remarks about Virat’s IPL strike rate.
Away from the off-field debate, Virat has continued to impress on the field, particularly in ODIs. Ahead of the New Zealand series, he was instrumental in India’s 2—1 home series win over South Africa, scoring 135 and 102 in back-to-back matches before finishing with an unbeaten 65. He ended the series as the leading run-scorer with 302 runs.
Virat’s return to domestic cricket also drew attention, as he featured for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after nearly 15 years. He made an immediate impact with 131 off 101 balls against Andhra and 77 off 61 deliveries versus Gujarat, earning widespread praise.
On January 7, Virat arrived in Vadodara ahead of the ODI opener, triggering a massive turnout at the airport. Security was tightened as fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the star, underlining his enduring popularity across the country.
