Watch: Virat Kohli’s lookalike Garvit features in new ad

Film showcases cricketers transformation from young dreamers to national representatives
Dubai: A young boy named Garvit recently grabbed headlines after fans noticed his striking resemblance to a childhood version of Virat Kohli. A side-by-side collage of Garvit’s photo and Kohli’s childhood image quickly went viral on social media, leaving fans amused. Even Kohli couldn’t help but smile when the comparison was brought to his attention during a training session ahead of India’s home ODI series against New Zealand in January.
That burst of viral fame has now earned Garvit a spot in a major advertising campaign by Team India’s lead sponsor. Apollo Tyres unveiled a new film for its campaign titled ‘Har Safar Mein Dum Hai’, featuring Sachin Tendulkar alongside Indian cricketers Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh, all dressed in Indian colours.
The film traces the journeys of several Indian cricket stars, showcasing their transformation from young dreamers to national representatives. Garvit also features in the campaign, seen riding a scooter with a man portrayed as his father, a cricket kit slung over his shoulders — a visual nod to the humble beginnings of many aspiring cricketers.
Set to AR Rahman’s iconic anthem ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Abhinay Deo, the film celebrates perseverance and passion.
Speaking about the campaign, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said, “This film authentically captures the spirit of Indian cricket. It reflects the hard work, sacrifice and endurance required to represent the country at the highest level.”
Apollo Tyres Vice Chairman and Managing Director Neeraj Kanwar added, “This campaign reflects a core belief at Apollo Tyres that excellence is built through resilience, discipline and consistency. Har Safar Mein Dum Hai is our tribute to the Indian spirit and the unyielding commitment it takes to be the best at what you do.”
Meanwhile, India’s focus now shifts to the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA, India will begin their campaign against the USA in Mumbai on February 7.
If Team India successfully defends their title, they will become the first team to retain the T20 World Cup and will lift the trophy for a third time, cementing their status as the most successful side in the tournament’s history.
