Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma feature in Dubai tourism ad

Campaign features the celebrity couple delighting fans with a series of playful surprises

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai Tourism launches new campaign with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Dubai Tourism

Dubai: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma strike a chord in a new advertisement promoting Dubai tourism.

Released on social media, the campaign features the celebrity couple delighting fans with a series of playful surprises as they soak in Dubai’s iconic sights and enjoy each other’s company. Their lighthearted chemistry and candid moments have quickly captured attention online.

The film opens with Kohli challenging Anushka to surprise him, setting the tone for a fun-filled journey across the city. What follows is a montage of experiences, including a private lunch in the desert, wildlife encounters, and spirited beachside games. These moments not only showcase Dubai’s diverse attractions but also highlight the couple’s shared love for travel and adventure.

During a friendly beach volleyball match, Anushka claims victory, teasing, “Told you, I am the better athlete,” to which Kohli quips, “And I am the better dancer.” Their playful competitiveness and affectionate banter add warmth and authenticity, reflecting the ease and comfort of their relationship.

Later, the setting shifts to their hotel, where Kohli tries on outfits picked by Anushka and entertains her with his dance moves. The surprise continues when Anushka arranges a special meal for him — his favourite chole bhature. The gesture delights Kohli, who fondly recalls his Delhi roots, making for a nostalgic and endearing moment.

The advertisement has received an enthusiastic response from fans, many praising the couple’s natural chemistry and the campaign’s cinematic appeal.

Kohli and Anushka first met during a commercial shoot and kept their relationship largely private before marrying in 2017. They are parents to daughter Vamika, born in 2021, and son Akaay, born in 2024, and currently live in London with their children.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
