Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh go stylish James Bond mode in Abu Dhabi’s glossy tourism campaign

Ranveer Singh in slick Bond avatar with generous beard and Deepika as his glam doll works

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Dubai: Abu Dhabi just got a serious dose of Bollywood glamour as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh rolled out their newest tourism campaign for the emirate—and it’s not your average beach-and-skyscraper promo. This one has plot, personality, and a dash of MI6.

The reel opens with Deepika turning to Ranveer with a smirk that could melt steel: “Followed me to Abu Dhabi? Are you stalking me?” Ranveer volleys back without missing a beat: “So, what are we playing tonight? Are we in a rom-com or a spy thriller?” Welcome to marketing, but make it cinema.

Set against the sleek backdrop of The Galleria Al Maryah Island, the campaign sees Bollywood’s most glamorous couple redefining travel influencer culture—by becoming the characters of every genre all at once. From luxury shopping escapades to yacht-side flirting, the reel is part of a larger tourism narrative positioning Abu Dhabi as the ultimate playground for the stylish, spontaneous, and slightly unhinged in love.

Ranveer, ever the dramatic agent of chaos, declares, “It’s a date,” before dramatically questioning his own identity: “What if I’m a double agent on vacation?”

Deepika, unfazed and eternally composed, reassures him with a sly compliment, “Hello, my lovely. You look ravishing.” But because no Bollywood relationship is complete without playful sabotage, she delivers the punchline: “You look like Bond. Who forgot to shave?”

And yes, this entire campaign leans fully into the couple’s real-life chemistry. It’s not just a tourism ad—it’s Abu Dhabi weaponising star power. With Indian tourists making up one of the largest visitor demographics annually, tapping Bollywood’s A-list is not just clever; it’s cultural diplomacy with couture.

As the reel ends with a romantic date at a plush restaurant, Ranveer can be heard cracking, “You can’t make me laugh. How am I supposed to stay in character? This role play stuff is too cheesy.” But cheesy or not, it’s working. The campaign isn’t selling just Abu Dhabi—it’s selling aspiration, fantasy, and the idea that your holiday can have plot twists.

Deepika closes the reel with a line that seals the deal for travellers everywhere: “So, what’s Abu Dhabi got for us tomorrow?”

Turns out, Abu Dhabi has everything—romance, adventure, retail therapy, and now, its own Bollywood cinematic universe. And if this is just part one, we’re ready for the sequel.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
