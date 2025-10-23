The reel opens with Deepika turning to Ranveer with a smirk that could melt steel: “Followed me to Abu Dhabi? Are you stalking me?” Ranveer volleys back without missing a beat: “So, what are we playing tonight? Are we in a rom-com or a spy thriller?” Welcome to marketing, but make it cinema.

As the reel ends with a romantic date at a plush restaurant, Ranveer can be heard cracking, “You can’t make me laugh. How am I supposed to stay in character? This role play stuff is too cheesy.” But cheesy or not, it’s working. The campaign isn’t selling just Abu Dhabi—it’s selling aspiration, fantasy, and the idea that your holiday can have plot twists.

Set against the sleek backdrop of The Galleria Al Maryah Island, the campaign sees Bollywood’s most glamorous couple redefining travel influencer culture—by becoming the characters of every genre all at once. From luxury shopping escapades to yacht-side flirting, the reel is part of a larger tourism narrative positioning Abu Dhabi as the ultimate playground for the stylish, spontaneous, and slightly unhinged in love.

