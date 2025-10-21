Little Dua beams in red for Diwali as Deepika twins in matching festive outfit
Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh in September 2024, have long kept their little one away from the public eye.
The couple avoided sharing any photos of Dua on social media—until now. On Tuesday, they finally gave fans a first look in an adorable Instagram post.
In the family pictures, Dua can be seen twinning with her mother, Deepika, while comfortably resting in her parents’ arms. The little one smiles and holds her tiny finger in her mouth, wearing a bright red dress for Diwali.
Deepika complemented her daughter in a regal red outfit with matching jewelry, while Ranveer looked festive in a white kurta pyjama.
In one sweet moment, Dua sits on Deepika’s lap as mother and daughter pray during the Diwali celebrations. The post was captioned:
“✨🧿🪔 दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ 🪔🧿✨”
Fans flooded the comments with love, including Ananya Panday who wrote, “Oh my god 😍😍😍😍😍.” Many others praised how cute Dua looked and wished the family a happy Diwali.
Deepika and Ranveer had introduced their daughter last Diwali, revealing her name, Dua, which means “a prayer.” The couple wrote, “Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”
Deepika has previously shared that choosing Dua’s name took two months. In an interview with Marie Claire, she said, “I think what was more important for us was to first hold the baby in our arms…allow her personality to start developing a little bit.” She added that the idea for the name came in the middle of the night while Ranveer was away on a shoot.
Since Dua’s arrival, Ranveer has said that Deepika’s life now revolves around their daughter. “Everything else comes secondary, sometimes even her own health,” he remarked.
On the professional front, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar and has projects including Aditya Dhar’s next film and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.
Deepika, meanwhile, was last seen in Singham Again with Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. She has been announced as the female lead in a sci-fi project from Atlee opposite Allu Arjun (tentatively titled AA22 x A6) and will also star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King.
