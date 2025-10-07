Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador for Experience Abu Dhabi
Dubai: Bollywood power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are set to represent Abu Dhabi together as the city’s new faces for its global tourism campaign.
Experience Abu Dhabi — the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi — has announced Deepika as its newest regional brand ambassador, joining her husband Ranveer, who has fronted the campaign since 2023. This marks the first time the pair will jointly promote an international destination.
With her worldwide popularity and effortless elegance, Deepika will spotlight Abu Dhabi’s unique mix of modern luxury and cultural depth.
From serene kayaking in the mangroves to adrenaline-filled adventures and family attractions, she’ll take audiences on a journey through the city’s must-see experiences.
Ranveer, who has long championed the capital as a “family hotspot,” said, “Abu Dhabi has it all — culture, adventure, beaches, entertainment. What makes me even happier is that I now get to experience this journey with my wife, Deepika. We’re celebrating everything that makes Abu Dhabi so special — from its family-friendly attractions to the warmth of Emirati hospitality.”
Deepika echoed the sentiment, sharing, “Travel is always more meaningful when it’s with the people you love. Ranveer has explored Abu Dhabi with such passion over the years, and now I get to join him. I can’t wait to experience everything this beautiful city has to offer — from its vibrant traditions to being welcomed like family.”
As part of the new campaign, the couple will appear in promotional films tied to Abu Dhabi’s upcoming festive and travel seasons, including Diwali. The visuals will capture their chemistry as they explore the city’s scenic landscapes, blending romance, adventure, and culture in one vibrant narrative.
Through this partnership, Experience Abu Dhabi aims to deepen its connection with Indian travellers, inviting them to rediscover the emirate through the eyes of Bollywood’s favourite duo.
