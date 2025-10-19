Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcome their first child

Sharing the joyful news online, Raghav wrote, “Arms full, our hearts are fuller.”
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha have entered a new chapter in their lives, welcoming their first child, a baby boy.
On Sunday, the couple shared the joyous news on Instagram with a joint note:
“He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.”
The post, accompanied by an evil eye emoji, left the announcement to speak for itself.
Both families were reportedly by Parineeti’s side, making the Diwali celebrations extra special.
In August, the couple announced they were expecting their first child with a sweet Instagram post:
“Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.”
The post featured a white and gold cake with 1 + 1 = 3 and baby footprints, along with a video of the couple strolling hand-in-hand in a park.
Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House, New Delhi, and married in September 2023 at The Leela Palace, Udaipur.
In August, Raghav hinted on The Great Indian Kapil Show that a baby was on the way, saying: “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge! (We’ll give you good news soon!)”
Before taking a break for her pregnancy, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The film tells the story of the late Punjabi singer and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, and features Apinderdeep Singh, Anjum Batra, Nisha Bano, and several others in key roles. Fans can now watch the film, available for streaming on Netflix.
