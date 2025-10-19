Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcome their first child

Before taking a break for her pregnancy, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The film tells the story of the late Punjabi singer and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, and features Apinderdeep Singh, Anjum Batra, Nisha Bano, and several others in key roles. Fans can now watch the film, available for streaming on Netflix.