Rumours about Katrina’s pregnancy have been circulating for months, but now it's official
Dubai: Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child.
The confirmation comes after weeks of speculation, when the couple shared a Polaroid picture of themselves today, with Vicky cradling Katrina’s growing baby bump.
"On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," she wrote on her Instagram.
Pregnancy rumours turn into reality
Rumours about Katrina’s pregnancy have been circulating for months. From Reddit threads to paparazzi spotting her in loose silhouettes, fans have been dissecting every detail. Katrina’s low-key public appearances only added fuel to the fire. But now, with the Polaroid picture and close friends confirming the news, speculation has turned into reality.
Katrina’s maternity break
NDTV has also learnt that Katrina intends to take a long maternity break after the baby’s arrival. Sources say she plans to be a hands-on mother, putting her family above work commitments for the foreseeable future.
Vicky Kaushal on pregnancy rumours
At the trailer launch of Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal was asked about the ongoing buzz. He had cheekily said:
"As far as the good news is concerned, we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega toh hum aapke saath zarur share karenge."
Looks like that “good news” has finally arrived.
Love story so far
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate, fairy-tale wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Since then, the couple has kept fans engaged with loved-up Instagram posts and carefully guarded glimpses of their life together.
On the work front
Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the period drama Chhaava, while Katrina Kaif’s most recent outing was Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. With a new chapter in their personal lives unfolding, it looks like both stars are ready to take on parenthood next.
