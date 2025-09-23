Pregnancy rumours turn into reality Rumours about Katrina’s pregnancy have been circulating for months. From Reddit threads to paparazzi spotting her in loose silhouettes, fans have been dissecting every detail. Katrina’s low-key public appearances only added fuel to the fire. But now, with the Polaroid picture and close friends confirming the news, speculation has turned into reality.

On the work front Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the period drama Chhaava, while Katrina Kaif’s most recent outing was Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. With a new chapter in their personal lives unfolding, it looks like both stars are ready to take on parenthood next.

Love story so far Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate, fairy-tale wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Since then, the couple has kept fans engaged with loved-up Instagram posts and carefully guarded glimpses of their life together.

Vicky Kaushal on pregnancy rumours At the trailer launch of Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal was asked about the ongoing buzz. He had cheekily said: "As far as the good news is concerned, we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega toh hum aapke saath zarur share karenge."

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.