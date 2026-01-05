GOLD/FOREX
Want to holiday in Dubai like Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan? She spills her must-visit UAE spots

Even someone with a famous last name just wants to enjoy a good coffee by the beach

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has been sharing slices of her life in Dubai that feel more like a personal diary than a celebrity feed.

Her recent Instagram posts show her hopping between stylish cafés, catching up with friends, and soaking up the city’s beaches and golden sunsets.

Her café stops are pure Instagram goals — pastel interiors, carefully plated desserts, and sunlight streaming in through big windows. But what stands out is how relaxed she looks, laughing with friends, enjoying coffee, or just scrolling on her phone.

These aren’t staged PR shots — they feel like genuine snapshots of downtime in a city that’s photogenic at every corner.

The beach pictures offer a quieter counterpoint. Soft sands, gentle waves, and warm evening light make for effortless, reflective moments. Whether she’s walking along the shore, letting the wind catch her hair, or sharing a laugh with friends, the photos give a sense of calm and freedom.

It’s a side of Suhana that’s relatable: enjoying simple pleasures, moving through a city with curiosity, and taking in her surroundings.

Fans following her journey also know that this is the year she made her Netflix film debut, stepping into a lead role that gave her a chance to flex her acting chops. While she’s still early in her career, it’s clear that she’s balancing work and personal life, documenting the latter in small, colorful glimpses online.

Suhana’s Dubai diary isn’t just about aesthetics or celebrity lifestyle — it’s about a young woman enjoying her friends, the city, and moments that feel worth capturing. Cafés, beaches, sunsets, laughter — it’s simple, grounded, and a reminder that sometimes even someone with a famous last name just wants to enjoy a good coffee and a calm evening by the water.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
