Fans following her journey also know that this is the year she made her Netflix film debut, stepping into a lead role that gave her a chance to flex her acting chops. While she’s still early in her career, it’s clear that she’s balancing work and personal life, documenting the latter in small, colorful glimpses online.

Suhana’s Dubai diary isn’t just about aesthetics or celebrity lifestyle — it’s about a young woman enjoying her friends, the city, and moments that feel worth capturing. Cafés, beaches, sunsets, laughter — it’s simple, grounded, and a reminder that sometimes even someone with a famous last name just wants to enjoy a good coffee and a calm evening by the water.

