If Mumbai is a crucible, Dubai was finishing school. Kubbra credits the UAE with giving her vocabulary—and volume—when it came to showing up, speaking up, and knowing when to say no.

“Learning how to communicate, speaking with different people from all over the world, having an independent career, knowing when to say, ‘No’… I think I blossomed into an independent person, and that was only possible because of Dubai.”

Yes, image matters in an industry obsessed with it—but Kubbra’s Dubai-era glow-up wasn’t about labels; it was about self-definition.

“When I moved to Dubai first, I used to wear really big corduroy jeans and oversized T-shirts. And then slowly, I picked up a fashion game. I understood what silhouettes meant… what it meant to carry an expensive bag, or wear fancy shoes… Then I was trying to identify who I am. And now I’m like, I buy something because I like it, not because I need to have it.” That’s not vanity; that’s agency—one that reads in every frame she occupies.

Dubai also gave her contrast—an invaluable actor's tool. "Dubai is everything that's big, that's amazing… And then you come to a city like Mumbai, and you're like, wow, you can live in this also, you can live in this also. The contrast in Mumbai as a city is so much that I was able to play with both, and then find myself."

Translation: she can switch from red carpet to grind mode without missing her mark.