In an industry that thrives on noise and inflated egos, she leads with calm, conviction, and class. A decade ago, when India barely acknowledged mental health as a real issue, Deepika stood up and said, “I’ve been there.” That one admission flipped the national conversation about acknowledging depression and anxiety as a disease that can be treated and managed.

I’ve met her several times over the years — on the Happy New Year set in Dubai and later during Gehraiyaan promotions — and she’s always the same: poised, grounded, and completely in control of her space. Did I tell you, she also has incredible glass skin. And, she doesn’t do small talk for the sake of it. When she speaks, it’s intentional, never careless.

Here’s where it gets funny. Akshay Kumar once proudly told me in Ras Al Khaimah, while shooting for Airlift, that he only works eight hours a day. It was said with pride, discipline, even admiration. Nobody called him difficult. But when Deepika advocates the same, it’s suddenly a “controversy.” “Why should it be any different for women?” she asked. Exactly.

Remember when she casually mentioned that her relationship with Ranveer Singh — before they married — wasn’t exclusive at the start? That kind of honesty is practically illegal in Bollywood, where fake chastity and pretend perfection still win you brownie points. But Deepika’s never been one to sell a lie for approval. She’s made peace with her choices — and that’s what makes her real.

And then there was her now-iconic JNU moment. In the middle of India’s most polarised cultural war, when silence had become the safest PR strategy, Deepika Padukone showed up. No speeches. No hashtags. No “both sides” spin. She simply stood with students protesting a brutal campus attack. It was an anti-establishment power move that cost her career heavily.

And honestly? It’s not every day you get an activist who looks equally devastating in a cotton salwar, a full-sleeved kurta, or a custom Louis Vuitton gown dripping in Cartier jewels. One great quote. One great cause. And one woman in Bollywood who’s changing the script — beautifully.

She paid the price for it too — boycotts, abuse, and thinly-veiled warnings that her career was “finished.” Except it wasn’t. She came back stronger, bigger, and even more bulletproof. Because that’s what happens when your brand is integrity.

But that polarising image of her — still, stoic, and alone in a crowd — was political dynamite. Bollywood scrambled to distance itself. Producers panicked. Troll armies went into overdrive. But Deepika didn’t blink. She didn’t issue clarifications or conveniently say she was “there by coincidence.” She owned it.

