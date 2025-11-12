That’s the bittersweet emotion about Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani. You might not have grown up watching Sholay, or lived through the heyday of the 70’s enough to know the milestones the films he did achieved, or even the sweet Chupke Chupke---you might have caught on to it later, and lived through the 90s, 2000s of Apne, and other films. Maybe you even remember him first as the stern uncle from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kiya, reprimanding Kajol’s romance with the less-than-reliable Salman Khan in the film.