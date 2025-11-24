By the 1970s, Dharmendra had firmly established himself as Bollywood’s leading man—and the world was taking notice. Film magazines across India and abroad regularly featured him in lists of the top 10 and top 5 most handsome men globally, with a few even placing him at number one. Comparisons with Hollywood icons like James Dean and Paul Newman soon followed.

Reflecting on it in an old Lehren Retro interview, Dharmendra had said, “Some people compared me to a Hollywood star, but maine uski picture hi nahin dekhi thi (I had never seen his films). I went and watched his film, and then I thought maybe from the side, I do look like him a little. Mujhe khud bhi lagne laga (I myself started feeling like that).”