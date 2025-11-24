Bollywood stars arrive at the crematorium in Mumbai, celebrities pay emotional tributes
Sunny Deol was spotted leaving the crematorium after performing the last rites for his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday morning.
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh wrote, "Every home had a favourite Dharmendra film. He was a part of our growing up and of Indian cinema’s finest years. He brought strength, charm and honesty to every role, and carried Punjab’s warmth wherever he went. Behind the fame was a humble, grounded and deeply human soul. His legacy will live on in the hearts of millions."
Singer Adnan Sami tweeted, "A legend, a luminary, a shining star who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Your films, your charm, your charisma - a treasure trove of memories that will forever be etched in my heart… My childhood is incomplete without your presence as a Matinee Idol… More than an icon, you were a father figure, a friend, a mentor - a guiding light who illuminated my life with your warmth, love, and generosity. Your beautiful soul, radiant smile, and sparkling eyes will be deeply missed. Dearest Dharam ji, Your legacy lives on - in your films, your words, your kindness and the countless lives you’ve touched. May your soul rest in peace, and may your memory be a blessing to us all . My deepest condolences to your beautiful family and loved ones.."
Rajveer Deol and Karan Deol were spotted at the crematorium.
An emotional Saira Banu said, “It’s a terrible day, itni memories hain, kya bolungi main, I’m going now, itni memories hain, gem of a man, irreplaceable man. Aise insaan banenge nahi, phir milenge nahin aapko. Dilip Sahab ke chote bhai the vo bilkul, aur vo Dilip Sahab ko apna bada bhai maante chale, inspired by Dilip Sahab to come into the film industry, Dharam ji kehte the he came to the industry, and he loved him, and they spent so much time together, chahe subah ho, shaam ho, raat ke 2 baje. He was absolute family to Dilip Sahab and us and he was so dear to me, he was so down to earth. We will love him forever and there will be no…"
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has arrived to bid goodbye to Dharmendra.
AR Rahman wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dharmendra ji… A timeless icon whose grace, humility, and strength of spirit lit the screen and touched generations. His art will live on, and his kindness will be remembered. My heartfelt prayers for peace and strength to his family and admirers around the world."
By the 1970s, Dharmendra had firmly established himself as Bollywood’s leading man—and the world was taking notice. Film magazines across India and abroad regularly featured him in lists of the top 10 and top 5 most handsome men globally, with a few even placing him at number one. Comparisons with Hollywood icons like James Dean and Paul Newman soon followed.
Reflecting on it in an old Lehren Retro interview, Dharmendra had said, “Some people compared me to a Hollywood star, but maine uski picture hi nahin dekhi thi (I had never seen his films). I went and watched his film, and then I thought maybe from the side, I do look like him a little. Mujhe khud bhi lagne laga (I myself started feeling like that).”
Actor Allu Arjun wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Legendary actor Dharmendra ji. A legend who touched millions of hearts . My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans..."
Anupam Kher shared a video remembering Dharmendra and wrote, “THE KINDEST MAN EVER: dharamji was undoubtedly the warmest and kindest man in the Indian Film Industry! He was the epitome of goodness. He was called a heman but undoubtedly with the softest and the most generous heart. His large heartedness was legendary! He was a fantastic actor with an amazing range of all the emotions! But when people talk more about the a person’s wonderful nature than his acting, then that means the person will become folklore in the coming years! We will miss you dharamji! You will always remain the BESTEST! Om Shanti! heartbroken.”
Comedian Kapil Sharma penned a tearful tribute: "Good bye Dharam paaji. Your demise is heartbreaking, and it feels as if I have lost my own father for the second time. The love and blessings you showered on me will always remain in my heart and memories. How you are able to touch someone's heart within a second nobody knows that better than you. You will always remain in my heart. May Almighty keep you near."
One moment came on Salman Khan’s game show 10 Ka Dum, where Dharmendra appeared alongside his eldest son, Sunny Deol. After winning ₹1 lakh on the show, Salman asked what that amount would have meant to him back when he first arrived in Mumbai from Punjab, chasing his acting dreams. Dharmendra chuckled and replied, “Uss time lakh rupaye…" (In those times, a lakh...)
Smriti Irani shared an emotional tribute: "Some artists don’t just perform, they become a nation’s shared memory. An entire generation learnt the meaning of grace by watching Dharmendra Ji on screen. Yet what truly defined him was the dignity with which he carried his fame. On screen, he brought power, humour, and emotion.. off screen, it was his humility that stayed with those who met him or admired him from afar. His passing feels like the lights dimming on an era we all cherished. My thoughts are with his family and everyone who held him close in their hearts. Om Shanti."
Appearing on the show alongside his eldest son Sunny Deol, Dharmendra was once asked by host Salman Khan what winning ₹1 lakh on the show meant to him, compared to his early days in Mumbai when he arrived from Punjab chasing the dream of becoming an actor. Dharmendra instantly reacted with a nostalgic laugh, saying, “Uss time lakh rupaye… my god.”
Salman then asked about his first film salary, and Dharmendra recalled with a smile:
Rs 3,500–7,000 aisa tha kuch… par usse pehle ek aur film mili thi, Arjun Hingorani ki.”
He went on to share a long-buried memory:
“There were three partners, and I was sitting at the side of the cabin thinking I’ll get at least ₹5,000. But they gave just ₹51 as a signing amount.”
Dharmendra's character Veeru almost didn't exist. He reportedly balked at Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay script and wanted to play Thakur. However, Sippy convinced him to do Veeru, as he would win Hema Malini in the end. The Dharmendra- Hema Malini romance had just begun, and there was already a love triangle brewing on the set as Kumar, too, had proposed to Hema Malini.
Sanjay Dutt wrote, "Some people don’t just work in your life… they live in your heart. Dharam ji was one of them. It’s a void that can’t be described. My thoughts are with Sunny, Bobby, and the entire family…"
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Dharmendra as the father of 21-year-old Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, played by Agastya Nanda—the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest gallantry award.
Manoj Bajpayee shared an emotional message for the star: "Dharam ji was my parents favourite and one of my childhood heroes. He had a warmth you felt even before he spoke. His dignity, his humour, and the way he carried himself on and off screen left a deep mark on everyone who met him or watched him. Losing him feels personal. His films, his love for people, and the gentle strength he stood for will stay with us. Om Shanti."
The friendship between Dharmendra and writer-legend Salim Khan goes back more than six decades — long before blockbusters and fame. In a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Salim Khan spoke emotionally about their bond:
“Dharam ji se mera bohot purana association hai, 1958-59 se. Both of us have seen a lot of struggle… bohot si cheezein common bhi hain… He’s like a family member and like an elder brother to us.”
President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute: "The demise of veteran actor and former Member of Parliament Shri Dharmendra Ji is a great loss to Indian cinema. One of the most popular actors, he delivered numerous memorable performances during his decades-long illustrious career. As a towering figure of Indian cinema, he leaves behind a legacy which will continue to inspire young generations of artists. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers."
Akshay Kumar penned emotional tribute: "Growing up, Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to be…our industry’s original He-Man. Thank you for inspiring generations. You’ll live on through your films and the love you spread. Om Shanti."
Shabana Azmi has arrived at the crematorium. The star had worked with Dharmendra in the 2023 film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.
Abhi Na jao…chodkar, yeh dil abhi bhara nahin.
The whole theatre erupted into applause, cheers and hoots, as an ailing walked over to Shabana Azmi after singing. In that moment, after what seemed like an eternity, Bollywood seemed like its old self again after years of grating repetitive, jaded storytelling. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani might have starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, and no doubt, they were splendid: But, it’s Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s story that had soul, a softness and a quiet sense of gentle that hadn’t been present in films for years.
Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra shares emotional message: "RIP Legendary Dharamji .. In this pic on the sets of RockyAurRaniKiPremkahani looking at him in Admiration .. been A Huge Fan of his .. loved all his 70 s films that I grew up watching .. his performances.. his comic timing .. his songs .. his clothes .. his style and him being the most Handsome Macho hero .. Kept meeting him on the sets of the film he was so warm and loving … huge loss to Indian cinema and someone whom you never ever wanted to see go.. Dharamji love , Respect and Admiration forever
The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti.
Shilpa Shetty shared an emotional tribute: ’Ive had the privilege of working with many talented actors, but none with a bigger heart than yours. Your talent, charm and dashing looks were just the beginning but your humility, simplicity and kindness were so inspiring. You were a true original, a shining star that touched so many hearts.
Rest in peace you special soul. Dharamji, you will be missed."
South Indian superstar Jr NTR expressed his grief over Dharmendra’s passing, saying he was “deeply saddened” by the news.
He added that “an era he defined can never be replaced and the warmth he brought to Indian cinema will stay with us forever,” extending his heartfelt condolences and prayers to the entire family.
Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Bollywood in mourning Dharmendra’s passing by sharing black-and-white photos of him with her late grandfather, Raj Kapoor.
One image showed the two stars hugging, while another captured them smiling and greeting each other warmly. Kareena captioned the photos: “Forever in power”.
Sharmila Tagore expressed her grief over Dharmendra’s passing, saying that the actor always looked out for everyone and it is truly sad that he is no longer with us.
Kajol shared an emotional message mourning Dharmendra’s passing:
"The OG of the Good Man is gone and the world is poorer for it… somehow it seems like we are only losing the good people in it. Kind to the core and loved always. RIP Dharamji… with love always."
The heartfelt tribute reflects the deep affection and respect Dharmendra commanded across the film industry.
Several film celebrities have arrived to pay tribute to Dharmendra, including his wife Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Salim Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and director Rajkumar Santoshi. The gathering marks the final farewell to the legendary Bollywood icon.
Karan Johar shared an emotional message mourning the loss of Dharmendra, describing him as “a massive mega star, the embodiment of a hero in mainstream cinema, incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence.” Johar highlighted the actor’s positivity and generosity: “He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe.”
