Dharmendra’s last bow: Ikkis trailer drops, honouring a legend and a hero

The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, will release in December

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89.

Just hours after the heartbreaking news of Dharmendra’s passing, the trailer of his final film Ikkis landed today, turning the moment into an emotional tribute to both a cinematic titan and a real-life national hero. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Dharmendra as the father of 21-year-old Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, played by Agastya Nanda—the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest gallantry award.

The powerful trailer shows Agastya—grandson of Amitabh Bachchan—stepping into the battlefield with remarkable grit, portraying the brave soldier who continued fighting in the Battle of Basantar even after his tank was struck by enemy fire. Dharmendra appears in brief but stirring moments, embodying the strength and anguish of a father who raises a son willing to lay down his life for the nation.

Ikkis also marks Agastya’s theatrical debut, after Netflix’s The Archies, and features Simar Bhatia, Akshay Kumar’s niece, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. Before the trailer launch, the makers released a poster of Dharmendra, captioned:

“Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another.”

Ikkis releases in cinemas worldwide on December 25, 2025, becoming Dharmendra’s final gift to the world—one legend immortalising another.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
