Legendary Bollywood icon Dharmendra dies at 89

The actor leaves behind a legacy that refuses to fade

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
Bollywood icon Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89.

Karan Johar has confirmed with an emotional message. "It's the end of an era, a massive mega star, the embodiment of a hero in mainstream cinema, incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe …. Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… we love you kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi……"

It's true. He wasn’t just a movie star — he was a feeling. The man with perfect hair, soulful eyes, and a smile that could disarm you in seconds. He was the hero who could fight ten men and then sing a love song that made you melt.

When news broke about his passing, India went into collective heartbreak. But even that moment was marked by confusion — a swirl of premature reports, retractions, and emotional tributes before the family’s official confirmation. It was a strange, surreal end for a man who had spent his entire life in the public eye — dignified, adored, and yet caught in the chaos of modern misinformation.

Beyond the headlines, Dharmendra’s legacy remains untouchable. He was Bollywood’s original romantic hero — charming yet grounded, magnetic yet deeply human. He cried onscreen without shame, loved without ego, and brought an old-world gentleness to the idea of masculinity.

In Sholay, he made us laugh. In Anupama, he made us cry. In Chupke Chupke, he made us fall in love all over again. He could be the rugged man of action or the soft-spoken lover reciting poetry under the stars — and he made both feel believable.

What truly set Dharmendra apart was his dignity. Even as trends changed and heroes grew grittier, he stayed timeless — never loud, never desperate to reinvent himself. Always the gentleman, on and off screen.

His late-career moment in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (2023) was pure nostalgia. The tenderness in his eyes, the way he sang “Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar,” reminded everyone why he once made an entire nation swoon. That scene was a love letter to the kind of romantic hero Bollywood rarely makes anymore.

Maybe that’s why the confusion around his death felt so personal. Because Dharmendra never really seemed mortal. He was the symbol of an era when love was earnest, heroes were kind, and dignity mattered.

Today, as tributes pour in, one truth cuts through the noise: Dharmendra wasn’t just India’s “He-Man.” He was its heartbeat — the man who made us believe that strength could be tender and romance could be eternal.

