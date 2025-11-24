Legendary Bollywood icon Dharmendra dies at 89

Karan Johar has confirmed with an emotional message. "It's the end of an era, a massive mega star, the embodiment of a hero in mainstream cinema, incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe …. Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… we love you kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi……"