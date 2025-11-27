GOLD/FOREX
Hema Malini shares first post after Dharmendra's death: 'My loss is indescribable'

Legendary star Dharmendra passed away earlier this week

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Hema Malini and Dharmendra were considered one of the most gold
Three days after the nation bid farewell to Dharmendra, Hema Malini has broken her silence. In a deeply emotional message shared on Twitter, she expressed her love for him.

“He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.

She added, “As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.”

Her final few lines read, “My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life.After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments….”

Dharmendra, the legendary star who helped shape generations of Hindi cinema, passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. He was laid to rest at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, as friends, family and fans mourned the end of an era.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
