How Dharmendra broke into his idol Dilip Kumar's house: 'He ran out like a startled deer', reveals Saira Banu

Saira Banu penned an emotional tribute for Dharmendra after his death

Lakshana N Palat
Dharmendra idolised Dilip Kumar and who would visit his house often, reveals Saira Banu.
Dharmendra and Saira Banu worked together in classics like Saazish, Pocket Maar, and Aadmi Aur Insaan. A day after the Sholay star’s passing, Banu turned to social media with an emotional tribute, recalling not just their cinematic journey but Dharmendra’s deep, enduring bond with her husband, Dilip Kumar.

In her post, she shared throwback photos of Dharmendra, herself, and Kumar, captioning it: “The demise of Dharam ji feels as though a chapter of our shared cinematic and personal history has gently closed its pages, leaving behind a warmth that is rare to find in today’s hurried times.”

She recalled a story from Dharmendra’s early days: a young, determined actor once broke into Dilip Kumar’s house just to meet him. “With the courage only youth can claim, he entered the home and found Yousuf Sahib asleep on the sofa. Dharam froze in awe until the elder stirred awake. Frightened by his own boldness, he ran out like a startled deer,” she wrote.

Years later, destiny reunited them at the Filmfare Talent Hunt, arranged by Dilip’s sister Farida. Banu described the meeting: young Dharmendra, meeting his idol, was met with warmth, wisdom, and the gentle care of an elder brother. Dilip draped his sweater around him, a gesture that became the first thread of a lifelong bond.

Saira Banu reflected on their enduring friendship: “He could walk into our home at any hour and always be received with love. When superstardom weighed heavily, he would turn to Yousuf Sahib, who would guide and steady him.”

Speaking of their personal connection, she added: “Though they appeared together in only one film, Paari, their real companionship thrived away from the cameras. In Dharam’s home, among photos of his parents and sons, stood one of Yousuf Sahib — such was his love.”

Concluding her tribute, Banu wrote: “Today, as I bid farewell to this noble, gentle soul, I am reminded of the towering humility he carried, the loyalty he offered, and the vastness of his heart. May the angels receive him with the warmth he so generously offered to others. May he rest in eternal peace.”

Dharmendra passed away at 89 in Mumbai. His last rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium.

