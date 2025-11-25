The bike became an unexpected memorial at Goa, following the actor's death
Some objects carry more than memories — they carry emotions, laughter, and even tears. That is exactly what is happening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa this week. A 1942 BSA WM20 motorcycle, immortalised as Jai and Veeru’s ride in the song Yeh Dosti from Sholay, has become an unexpected memorial following the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra on Monday, November 24.
The bike, housed in a glass enclosure, draws visitors into quiet reflection. People pause, take photographs, and linger — as if the machine itself is all about memories of an era gone by. For fans, it is no longer just a prop. It is Jai and Veeru, it is Sholay, and now, it is Dharmendra.
One fan told ANI, “We were so happy seeing this bike. It reminded us of the 1975 movie. Sholay is truly iconic. But now it feels like sad news has come with it. We have lost a great actor today. He worked wonderfully at every age. The Hindi film industry will always remember his contribution.”
Another attendee, said, “This is very, very sad news. He was not just a person who has gone; he was an entire era. Seeing this 50-year-old poster and this bike today... it hurts that such a big legend is no longer with us. Meeting Dharmendra ji would have been such a big thing. I feel bad that I never got that chance.”
Polished and untouched, the bike (MYB3047) remains as it has for decades — a symbol of friendship, cinematic history, and nostalgia. With Dharmendra gone, it now stands as a quiet, poignant reminder of a legend, his role as Veeru, and the timeless bond of Jai and Veeru that is woven into the very DNA of Indian cinema.
