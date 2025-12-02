GOLD/FOREX
Ranveer Singh apologises after backlash for mimicking Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Daiva act at IFFI

Backlash grows over Ranveer’s portrayal of revered deities

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Ranveer Singh (image source: instagram)

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has issued a public apology after being criticised for mimicking Rishab Shetty’s Daiva act from Kantara during the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025 in Goa.

The actor, who took the stage to praise Rishab’s performance in Kantara Chapter 1, reenacted the film’s climax sequence and mistakenly referred to the Daivas—revered forest deities—as “ghosts”. Rishab was present in the audience at the time.

The mimicry instantly triggered backlash online, with several users calling the act insensitive and disrespectful to cultural and religious traditions.

Clips from the event showed Ranveer saying, “When the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body — that shot was amazing,” before imitating the moment. Another video circulating online suggested Rishab had earlier warned Ranveer not to mimic the scene, further fuelling outrage. A Hindu group also filed a police complaint on Monday, alleging that Ranveer had hurt religious sentiments.

On Tuesday morning, Ranveer addressed the controversy through an Instagram Story. “My intention was to highlight Rishabh’s incredible performance in the film,” he wrote, adding that he deeply respects all cultures and traditions. “If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar, a spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, hitting cinemas this Friday.

