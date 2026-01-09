Indian cinema eyes Oscars as two films make Best Picture eligibility list

According to the Academy, films on the list completed mandatory theatrical runs and submitted a confidential Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry (RAISE) form. They also fulfilled at least two of the four inclusion standards set by AMPAS.

The list was released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) and reported by Variety. These films have met all additional criteria required beyond general entry, placing them in the initial Best Picture race.

Indian cinema has taken another step towards the Oscars, with two homegrown films making it to the eligibility list for the 98th Academy Awards. Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 and Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great are among 201 feature films eligible for consideration in the Best Picture category.

Earlier in November 2025, the Academy had announced eligibility lists for Best Documentary, Animated Feature and International Feature Film categories. Across all sections, 317 films were declared eligible.

In addition, eligible films were required to complete a qualifying theatrical run in at least 10 of the top 50 US markets within 45 days of their initial release in 2025. Both Indian titles successfully cleared these benchmarks, positioning themselves on the global awards stage.

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 serves as a prequel to the 2022 hit. The film explores the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Rishab Shetty plays Berme, a guardian of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities.

Directed by Anupam Kher, Tanvi The Great stars Shubhangi as Tanvi Raina, a young girl on the autism spectrum who dreams of joining the Indian Army. Inspired by her late father’s service, her journey forms the emotional core of the film.

