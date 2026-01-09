GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
South Indian

Indian cinema eyes Oscars as two films make Best Picture eligibility list

‘Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1’ and ‘Tanvi The Great’ clear key Academy criteria

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
A still from the film 'Kantara Chapter 1'.
A still from the film 'Kantara Chapter 1'.
Instagram/hombalefilms

Indian cinema has taken another step towards the Oscars, with two homegrown films making it to the eligibility list for the 98th Academy Awards. Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 and Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great are among 201 feature films eligible for consideration in the Best Picture category.

The list was released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) and reported by Variety. These films have met all additional criteria required beyond general entry, placing them in the initial Best Picture race.

Strict eligibility rules met

According to the Academy, films on the list completed mandatory theatrical runs and submitted a confidential Academy Representation and Inclusion Standards Entry (RAISE) form. They also fulfilled at least two of the four inclusion standards set by AMPAS.

In addition, eligible films were required to complete a qualifying theatrical run in at least 10 of the top 50 US markets within 45 days of their initial release in 2025. Both Indian titles successfully cleared these benchmarks, positioning themselves on the global awards stage.

Earlier in November 2025, the Academy had announced eligibility lists for Best Documentary, Animated Feature and International Feature Film categories. Across all sections, 317 films were declared eligible.

Oscar nominations will be announced on January 22.

About ‘Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1’

Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 serves as a prequel to the 2022 hit. The film explores the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, tracing its roots to the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Rishab Shetty plays Berme, a guardian of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities.

About ‘Tanvi The Great’

Directed by Anupam Kher, Tanvi The Great stars Shubhangi as Tanvi Raina, a young girl on the autism spectrum who dreams of joining the Indian Army. Inspired by her late father’s service, her journey forms the emotional core of the film.

The cast includes Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani and Karan Tacker in pivotal roles.

With both films meeting Oscar standards, hopes are rising for Indian cinema’s presence at the world’s biggest film awards.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dhurandhar movie poster

Dhurandhar crosses Rs8 billion worldwide at Box Office

2m read
Ranveer Singh (image source: instagram)

Ranveer Singh issues apology over Kantara act backlash

2m read
Ranveer’s stage act divides fans despite Shetty’s polite warning.

Ranveer Singh’s Kantara act—fun or disrespectful?

2m read
‘Indian cinema’s most beloved icons’: India mourns legendary Dharmendra’s death

Tributes pour in for Dharmendra: Stars bid farewell

2m read