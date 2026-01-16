Dhurandhar crosses Rs 13 billion, becomes fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever

It is also the highest-grossing 2025 film in India
It has been 42 days since Dhurandhar stormed the big screens and continues to dominate the box office conversation, after reducing all the new releases to mere background noise.
The numbers speak for themselves. Domestically, Dhurandhar has raked in Rs 866.40 crore, (Rs 8.6 billion) while worldwide collections have soared past Rs 1,300 crore (Rs 13 billion) On its 42nd day, the film still pulled in Rs 3 crore, holding steady with around 18% occupancy across 2,289 shows—a show count that rivals some films’ opening day totals. Compare that to Ikkis, which barely earned Rs 50 lakh on its third Thursday with just 13 per cent occupancy across 700 shows.
The film’s ascent didn’t stop there. It surpassed KGF: Chapter 2 to become the third highest-grossing film in India, overtook lifetime collections of Stree, Chhaava, and even Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to claim the top spot among Hindi films, and edged past Kaantara Chapter 1 to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.
Globally, with a collection exceeding Rs 13 billion, it now sits as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time, only trailing Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2. It’s just Rs 400 crore away from surpassing Pushpa 2—and given its seventh-week momentum, that milestone seems well within reach.
