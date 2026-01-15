Shashwat Sachdev has the potential to be as big as Oscar winner AR Rahman, says Amaal
Dubai: Music composer and Bigg Boss contestant Amaal Malik told Gulf News that Dhurandhar’s background music is 'simply insane', crowning it one of the most impactful works in recent Hindi cinema.
“I’ve not got a chance to see the movie, but I’ve heard the whole score tracks, so I can imagine what it must be visually also," said Amaal in an interview held in Dubai.
Referring to Ranveer Singh's gigantic hit's composer Shashwat Sachdev, Malik said, “He’s one of the young whiz kids of our generation… someone who from our generation might just be the next ARRahman.”
The film’s music composer Shashwat is one of Bollywood's most promising talents. He has won the 66th National Film Awards for Uri: The Surgical Strike and the Filmfare R.D. Burman Award for Best New Talent.
Highlighting the power of background music in storytelling, Malik said, “Score is really important,” explaining that a scene’s entire meaning can change depending on the music. “The background scorer is the co-director of the movie, along with the director.”
Speaking specifically about Dhurandhar, he said, “He had four or five really good songs, and almost 15–20 score sequences, which are insane.”
The impact, Malik said, goes beyond music lovers. “Even my mom, who’s seen the movie, and she’s not musical at all, she was like, ‘the score is terrific’.”
Calling it a turning point for Indian cinema, Malik added, “Now is the time where, apart from songs, there will be a lot of respect and value for score. And I hope that continues."
Dhurandhar is one of 2025's biggest Bollywood hits. The pulsating spy thriller, led by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan, will release its second part in March 2026.
