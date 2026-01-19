Dubai: As Indian Oscar winner AR Rahman gets dragged into a fresh controversy this week, it feels right to re-visit one of my earlier interviews with him, that was held in Dubai, far from the noise of social media outrage.

We’re revisiting this interview because before his words began getting picked apart online, Rahman was spending long stretches in the UAE doing the kind of work that rarely makes headlines: building an all-women orchestra from scratch for Expo 2020 Dubai.

When Gulf News met him then, Rahman was focused on the Firdaus Orchestra, a 50-member ensemble made up of women musicians from across the Middle East.

The idea, he said, was simple.

“We wanted to encourage women from this region,” he told us. “Dubai is opening its arms to different philosophies, arts, music. It’s a sign of liberation.”

He was clear that the project mattered to him beyond the music.

“I am like their big brother,” Rahman said.

“Sometimes we need to have a balance in a weighing machine. This could even out all that women underwent for decades and centuries.”

The orchestra took shape over nearly two years, much of it during the pandemic, with Rahman based in the UAE for long periods.

“We started auditioning and got this whole team together,” he said. “The thing with an orchestra is that it’s teamwork and no one can mess it up.”

That process, he admitted, changed how he looked at his own work.

“My outlook towards life is now different,” Rahman said. “Everybody had to be good together. Encouraging women from this region felt so good. In some places in the world, music can be a taboo thing.”

At the time of this interview, the Firdaus Orchestra was set to make its first appearance at the Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony, followed by a full concert weeks later.

Dubai, Rahman explained, felt like a natural base for the project.

“I came here a couple of years back,” he said.