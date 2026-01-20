Dubai: I’ve interviewed Oscar-winning music composer and one of India's biggest cultural exports AR Rahman several times over the past 19 years of my career, and if there’s one thing I can say with absolute certainty, it’s this: Rahman gives the most measured responses of any artist I’ve encountered.

Yes, he may have faced discrimination along communal lines in the past. But that part? It’s largely Chinese whispers. He may have alluded to it, but if you actually listen to his response in full context, you’ll realise Rahman was being incredibly diplomatic, almost to a fault.

What he was speaking about (quite clearly) was how the music landscape in Bollywood has changed, and how power today often sits with people who may not fully understand music, its process, or its cultural weight. That frustration isn’t new, and it isn’t controversial, unless you’re determined to hear something else.

Full disclosure: Haroon and I have hung out at the IIFA Awards. He is one of the most responsible journalists out there — someone who listens, probes, and allows context to breathe. This wasn’t a “gotcha” interview. It was a conversation.

My plea is simple: see everything in context. Listen fully. Resist selective outrage for outrage’s sake. AR Rahman wasn’t stirring controversy. He was doing what he has always done — speaking carefully, diplomatically, and with a deep awareness of the world he operates in.

Rahman was also making a larger, far more powerful point, one that many seem determined to ignore. He spoke about how extraordinary it is that his upcoming project Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor brings together Hans Zimmer, a Jewish composer, and himself — a Hindu-born musician who embraced Islam collaborating on an Indian mythological epic, Ramayana. If that isn’t a statement about art transcending identity, then what is?

But what he did do was touch a nerve. Prejudices exist everywhere. Even in our own workplaces and in our personal lives. And pretending otherwise doesn’t make us progressive, it just makes us dishonest.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.