“I remember flying back together with him and Raheema and landing in Dubai airport. We were exhausted. There was a swarm of people waiting, and yet every few minutes he stopped. Again and again a gentle smile, a photographer, a quiet kindness. I watched, mind boggled, as he made every single person feel seen.”

Even in the creative process, Rahman’s generosity and openness stood out. “During composition sessions, I would jump in with ideas. ‘Can we try this, can we try that?’ He always listened from an open space, no judgement, or prejudice, only generosity and trust in the creative process, and gave me space to imagine.”

Al Khaja also highlights the personal side of Rahman’s life: “I also witnessed the immense love his children have for him, a deep natural affection that cannot be performed. When you see that kind of love, you understand the man. Perhaps this is what happens when you are a legend: you become easy to project onto and harder to protect.”

