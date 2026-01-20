Arab filmmaker, who collaborated with Rahman on Baab, urges grace over outrage
Dubai: Emirati filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja, who worked with Oscar winner AR Rahman on her new film 'Baab', is the latest star to throw her weight behind the Oscar winner.
Earlier this morning on January 20, she took to Instagram to defend AR Rahman, saying she's offering a perspective that comes from years of knowing each other.
“I worked with AR Rahman on Baab and have known him and his family for several years. What I share comes from lived moments, not opinion, not distance,” Al Khaja wrote on Instagram.
She recalls one moment traveling with him and his daughter Raheema:
“I remember flying back together with him and Raheema and landing in Dubai airport. We were exhausted. There was a swarm of people waiting, and yet every few minutes he stopped. Again and again a gentle smile, a photographer, a quiet kindness. I watched, mind boggled, as he made every single person feel seen.”
Even in the creative process, Rahman’s generosity and openness stood out. “During composition sessions, I would jump in with ideas. ‘Can we try this, can we try that?’ He always listened from an open space, no judgement, or prejudice, only generosity and trust in the creative process, and gave me space to imagine.”
Al Khaja also highlights the personal side of Rahman’s life: “I also witnessed the immense love his children have for him, a deep natural affection that cannot be performed. When you see that kind of love, you understand the man. Perhaps this is what happens when you are a legend: you become easy to project onto and harder to protect.”
She emphasizes his cultural impact and influence: “He gave voices to so many, opened doors, and carried culture with dignity. As an Arab, I came to Indian music through him — emotion without translation. This man is a national treasure. Treasures deserve respect, not noise.”
She also urged everyone not to misconstrue the legend's words.
“Let us choose grace over outrage, respect over distortion, love above hate.”
