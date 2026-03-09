Dubai: “We don’t eat a lot while ending our fast during Ramadan,” says Emirati filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja, reaching for a single date and a glass of water on her table.

“You start with something small and then you go pray. After that, we come back for the main meal.”

It is a moment of quiet simplicity, and perhaps the most revealing way to understand Nayla, the fierce Emirati filmmaker who has always broken the proverbial glass ceiling.

For this special Iftar edition of Dine With The Stars with Manjusha Radhakrishnan, the pioneering talent invited us into her villa in Al Furjan in Dubai for her favourite sunset meal. There is something disarmingly intimate about being welcomed into an Emirati household during Ramadan: a time when homes open up and conversations flow as easily as the food. Her young twins Noah and Dana were out to play with her charming Swiss husband Christian Peter. It's truly a multicultural family and that was evident in her choice of Iftar spread.