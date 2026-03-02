GOLD/FOREX
How an Emirati man in Fujairah is feeding hundreds during Ramadan

One man’s holy month initiative grows into a gathering of faith and generosity

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Ali Al Kaabi’s annual Iftar reflects unity, heritage and devotion.
Fujairah: In the Mirbah area of Fujairah, Ali Al Kaabi has turned a personal act of charity into a cherished Ramadan tradition — one that reflects generosity, community unity and the preservation of Emirati heritage.

Despite the difficult period the country witnessed during recent conflict conditions, Al Kaabi remained committed to his initiative, continuing to prepare and distribute free iftar meals for community members, believing that acts of giving become even more meaningful during challenging times. (For Ramadan prayer timings, click here)

Each year, from after Dhuhr prayer until just before Maghrib, the 47-year-old government employee dedicates his time to preparing and distributing a large pot of Harees, the traditional Emirati Ramadan dish, along with other tradition foods and samosa. The meals are offered to workers, residents and visitors, providing not only food but also a sense of belonging during the holy month. (For zakat calculator, click here)

Al Kaabi told Gulf News that he takes annual leave every Ramadan to focus entirely on the initiative, which has gradually evolved into a community gathering that reconnects old friends and welcomes elderly residents who return year after year.

A family effort with growing reach

A father of five, Al Kaabi involves his children in the initiative, passing on the values of generosity and service. Two of his children, aged eight and 14, regularly help with preparations and distribution.

What began as the preparation of around 300 iftar meals daily has expanded significantly. Today, more than 700 meals are cooked and shared each day, supported by donations from benefactors and contributions from elderly community members eager to sustain the tradition.

The meals reach a diverse group of people, including Asians, Egyptians and Emiratis, with many travelling from neighbouring areas to receive food and take part in the gathering.

Preserving heritage through giving

For Al Kaabi, the motivation goes beyond charity. He says his goal is to seek Ajr, or spiritual reward, during Ramadan while keeping traditional practices alive.

“Every year, I prepare a pot of Harees in addition to other tradition foods . May Allah reward us all — this is about increasing blessings,” he said.

Cooking the dish over firewood, using methods passed down through generations, is an intentional effort to preserve Emirati culinary heritage and share it with younger generations.

Community spirit in action

Organising the large-scale effort requires careful coordination. Supplies arrive  in cartons,, volunteers assist with distribution, and preparations often continue late into the evening. Throughout the afternoon, people begin gathering steadily.

“People come from after Dhuhr prayer until just before Maghrib,” Al Kaabi said.

Alongside the iftar meals, tea and Arabic coffee are also served, creating a welcoming space where community members meet, converse and share the spirit of Ramadan.

As night falls and the final meals are shared, the gathering serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring strength of tradition, faith, and unity during Ramadan.

