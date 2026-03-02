How an Emirati man in Fujairah is feeding hundreds during Ramadan

Each year, from after Dhuhr prayer until just before Maghrib, the 47-year-old government employee dedicates his time to preparing and distributing a large pot of Harees, the traditional Emirati Ramadan dish, along with other tradition foods and samosa. The meals are offered to workers, residents and visitors, providing not only food but also a sense of belonging during the holy month. ( For zakat calculator, click here )

Despite the difficult period the country witnessed during recent conflict conditions, Al Kaabi remained committed to his initiative, continuing to prepare and distribute free iftar meals for community members, believing that acts of giving become even more meaningful during challenging times. ( For Ramadan prayer timings, click here )

A father of five, Al Kaabi involves his children in the initiative, passing on the values of generosity and service. Two of his children, aged eight and 14, regularly help with preparations and distribution.

What began as the preparation of around 300 iftar meals daily has expanded significantly. Today, more than 700 meals are cooked and shared each day, supported by donations from benefactors and contributions from elderly community members eager to sustain the tradition.

