Chef Ali Yazdi: Crafting emotional culinary journeys with Emirati flavours

That sense of purpose defines how he approaches tradition. When he reinterprets a classic Emirati dish, he begins with respect. “You have to protect the soul and the roots first,” he says. Traditional recipes, he explains, are shaped by climate, trade, history and culture. He safeguards the core flavours and the emotional memory attached to them. What changes is texture, presentation or technique. He holds himself to a simple test. “If someone’s grandmother tasted this, would she still recognise it?” he asks. If the answer is yes, he knows the emotional thread remains intact.