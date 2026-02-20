Chef Ali Yazdi: Crafting emotional culinary journeys with Emirati flavours

Protecting the soul of Emirati cuisine, carrying childhood memories into global expansion
In a dining scene that rewards speed and spectacle, Chef Ali Yazdi works with memory and intent. The award-winning Emirati chef has built his reputation on modern interpretations of regional flavours, yet the foundation of his work remains deeply personal. For Yazdi, food begins with connection.
“Food was always about connection for me — family gatherings, generosity, hospitality,” he says. Growing up in the UAE, meals were never just about nourishment. They carried identity. He remembers sitting on the ground with family, sharing stories as they ate together. Those early rituals shaped how he sees the table today.
The turning point came when he realised he could recreate those emotions for others. “The ability to make someone feel comfort, nostalgia, or excitement through a dish is when I knew this was the path I wanted to follow,” he says. What began as interest gradually became purpose.
That sense of purpose defines how he approaches tradition. When he reinterprets a classic Emirati dish, he begins with respect. “You have to protect the soul and the roots first,” he says. Traditional recipes, he explains, are shaped by climate, trade, history and culture. He safeguards the core flavours and the emotional memory attached to them. What changes is texture, presentation or technique. He holds himself to a simple test. “If someone’s grandmother tasted this, would she still recognise it?” he asks. If the answer is yes, he knows the emotional thread remains intact.
Memory often drives his creative process. A smell, a place or a moment becomes the starting point. “The story always begins with emotion,” he says. Flavour combinations follow naturally, while plating becomes the final expression of that narrative. “Plating is simply the language that communicates the story,” he explains.
That layered thinking defines FOWLI, his casual gourmet concept known for elevating international and street-led flavours through premium produce and confident technique, with a deliberate focus on meat. FOWLI introduced the region’s first whole, skinless fried chicken made using fresh, antibiotic-free and hormone-free poultry. The cooking method ensures a crisp exterior and juicy interior without excess oil penetrating the meat. The brand is now in the final stages of major expansion, with plans to open more than 100 branches worldwide and five new locations currently under construction in Dubai.
Blending regional flavours with global technique requires discipline. Yazdi acknowledges that every creative chef encounters limits. “Going too far only happens when you lose intention or forget the lessons of the past,” he says. For him, experimentation must enhance rather than distract. “Confidence comes from deeply understanding both traditions before you bring them together,” he adds.
Ramadan sharpens that awareness. The month alters the rhythm of daily life and the atmosphere around food. “Ramadan is special because it brings families closer together,” he says. During this time, he focuses on balance, digestion and emotional warmth at the table. The food must nourish without overwhelming and comfort without excess.
When designing an iftar dish, familiarity comes first. “It’s comfort first, always,” he says. Within that comfort, he introduces refinement through texture, spice balance or presentation. “The goal is for someone to feel something familiar first and then discover a new perspective within it,” he explains.
As Emirati cuisine gains greater visibility globally, Yazdi feels a strong sense of responsibility. “When you cook regional cuisine, you’re carrying history with you,” he says. Each home has its own interpretation of traditional dishes, and every plate becomes a form of cultural storytelling. That awareness pushes him to remain authentic and thoughtful, knowing that each dish quietly represents where it comes from.
Despite industry recognition and a fast-moving dining landscape, he remains grounded in the kitchen. “Cooking is humbling because there is always something to improve, always a mistake to fix, always a new idea to chase,” he says. He reminds himself why he began. “I did not start for recognition. I started for the love of creating experiences and lasting memories for people,” he says.
He believes certain regional ingredients still hold untapped potential, especially dates. “People think they understand dates, but the variety, depth and applications are incredible,” he says. He sees opportunity in savoury applications, fermentation, ageing and smoking, far beyond their usual association with dessert.
When diners leave, he hopes they carry more than flavour. “I want them to leave with a feeling — warmth, curiosity, nostalgia, inspiration,” he says. “If someone leaves thinking not just ‘that was delicious’ but ‘that meant something,’ then I’ve done my job.”
For Yazdi, technique matters and expansion matters. Meaning remains the true measure of success.